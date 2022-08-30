Google launches new Open Source Software Vulnerability Rewards Program (OSS VRP)

1 Comment
Google sign

Google is not alone in offering so-called bug bounty programs which give financial incentives to contributors to track down vulnerabilities and security issues in its software. Now the company has launched a new initiative called the Open Source Software Vulnerability Rewards Program (OSS VRP).

As the name suggests, this new program focuses on Google's open source projects. The company is offering rewards of between $100 and $31,337, depending on the severity of the vulnerability.

See also:

Advertisement

Google points out that it has already made over $38 million in payments relating to vulnerabilities found in the likes of Chrome and Android. The company say that the launch of this new program "addresses the ever more prevalent reality of rising supply chain compromises".

The larger pay outs for OSS VRP are reserved for what Google refers to as the "most sensitive projects". By this, the company means Bazel, Angular, Golang, Protocol buffers, and Fuchsia, but this is a list that will expand over time.

Google says:

To focus efforts on discoveries that have the greatest impact on the supply chain, we welcome submissions of:

- Vulnerabilities that lead to supply chain compromise

- Design issues that cause product vulnerabilities

- Other security issues such as sensitive or leaked credentials, weak passwords, or insecure installations

The company adds:

If your submission is particularly unusual, we'll reach out and work with you directly for triaging and response. In addition to a reward, you can receive public recognition for your contribution. You can also opt to donate your reward to charity at double the original amount.

Not sure whether a bug you've found is right for Google's OSS VRP? Don't worry, if needed, we'll route your submission to a different VRP that will give you the highest possible payout. We also encourage you to check out our Patch Rewards program, which rewards security improvements to Google’s open source projects (for example, up to $20K for fuzzing integrations in OSS-Fuzz).

More information is available on the program rules page

Image credit: Hackman / depositphotos

1 Comment
Got News? Contact Us
Advertisement

Recent Headlines

Logitech G502 X gaming mouse now available for pre-order

WinZip 27 offers two new tools for sending files securely and cleaning duplicates

Enterprises are storing more data than ever

IBM and VMware help businesses modernize hybrid cloud workloads

Google launches new Open Source Software Vulnerability Rewards Program (OSS VRP)

Ransomware: Recovering after an attack

Different ways of building corporate systems based on the zero trust architecture

Most Commented Stories

Google to clearly label healthcare facilities that offer abortions

19 Comments

Microsoft is preparing to release Windows 11 2022 Update -- the update formerly known as Windows 11 22H2

17 Comments

Microsoft is displaying ads in yet another of its apps; Windows-maker gets sneaky in mobile Outlook

9 Comments

How to enable the amazing animation effects Microsoft has hidden in Windows 11

7 Comments

Amazon's robot workforce could doom the American worker

7 Comments

© 1998-2022 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.