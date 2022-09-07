The second generation Apple AirPods Pro are named 'AirPods Pro'

Earlier today, Apple announced some cool new products, such as the iPhone 14 and Apple Watch 8. As expected, the company also unveiled the second generation AirPods Pro, and you'll never guess what they are called! Apple's marketing team worked really hard on a name for the product and came up with... AirPods Pro. Yup, to make things more confusing for shoppers, the new variant has the exact same name as its predecessor.

Sadly, this new 2022 version of AirPods Pro are lacking a huge feature many have been hoping for -- USB-C charging. Sigh. Once again, Apple has included a Lightning port, although an Apple Watch charger can now charge the wireless earbuds too. The earbuds do get some cool new features, however, such as an integrated location speaker on the charging case (which also gets a lanyard loop), touch controls, improved low-distortion audio driver, custom amp, longer battery life, and more.

"Built into a lightweight and compact body, the power of the new H2 chip provides an exceptional acoustic experience and cancels up to twice as much noise over the previous generation AirPods Pro. With a new low-distortion audio driver and custom amplifier, AirPods Pro now offer richer bass and crystal-clear sound across a wider range of frequencies. Since the best audio experience isn’t complete without a great in-ear fit, a new extra small ear tip is included so even more people can experience the magic of AirPods Pro," says Apple.

The iPhone-maker adds, "AirPods Pro offer 1.5 hours of additional listening time over the first generation, for a total of up to six hours with Active Noise Cancellation. Using the case for four additional charges, users can enjoy up to 30 hours of total listening time with Active Noise Cancellation -- a full six hours more than the previous generation. For more flexibility when traveling, customers can now charge AirPods Pro with an Apple Watch charger, in addition to a MagSafe charger, Qi-certified charging mat, or the Lightning cable."

You can pre-order the second generation AirPods Pro beginning September 9 -- this upcoming Friday -- but the anticipated product will not arrive until September 23. The wireless earbuds will cost $249, and if you order them from Apple, you can get complimentary engraving. Keep in mind, however, getting the case engraved could delay your order.