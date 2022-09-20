Revolut customer data exposed in cyberattack

No Comments
Revolut cards

Fintech firm Revolut has been hit by a cyberattack that resulted in personal data of tens of thousands of users being exposed.

Described as a "highly targeted" attack -- although it is not clear who was targeted or why -- the security incident took place on the night of September 11. The attack gave an unauthorized third-party access to a range of data including postal and email addresses, account information, and phone numbers.

See also:

Advertisement

Details of the attack were revealed by the Lithuanian data protection agency, Valstybinė Duomenų Apsaugos Inspekcija (VDAI). The attacker is thought to have gained access to a Revolut database using social engineering techniques; the data of just over 50,000 customers was accessible, and these individuals have been contacted to inform them of the incident.

Revolut is keen to stress that customers who have not heard from the company have nothing to worry about. In a statement, the firm said:

We immediately identified and isolated the attack to effectively limit its impact and have contacted those customers affected. Customers who have not received an email have not been impacted.

An investigation into the incident is currently underway, and Revolut is warning its customers to be on the lookout for phishing attacks.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us
Advertisement

Recent Headlines

Data center sector unprepared for expanding sustainability requirements

Ransomware affects 90 percent of companies in the past year

Revolut customer data exposed in cyberattack

How AI and computer vision can help retailers to compete [Q&A]

Massive GTA VI video leak reveals the secrets of Rockstar Games' upcoming release

Chrome and Microsoft Edge's enhanced spellcheckers can leak your passwords and personal data

This is what's new in the latest Kodi 20 Nexus release

Most Commented Stories

The future is electric: Why electric cars will take over sooner than you think

29 Comments

Microsoft issues patch for serious security vulnerability affecting everything from Windows 7 to Windows 11

11 Comments

Microsoft Teams for Windows, macOS and Linux insecurely stores authentication tokens in unprotected cleartext -- and a fix is NOT in the pipeline

5 Comments

IOGEAR GCS72CC is a brilliant 2-Port 4K USB-C KVM Switch with DisplayPort

5 Comments

LastPass reveals details of August hack that gave threat actor access to its development environment for four days

3 Comments

© 1998-2022 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.