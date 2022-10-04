Logitech K380 Multi-Device Bluetooth Keyboard and Pebble M350 Wireless Mouse both available in three new colors

Jut yesterday, we told you the Logitech PRO X SUPERLIGHT wireless mouse is now available in a new red color. Adding new colors and patterns to existing products is something Logitech does often. Consumers seem to appreciate this, as it allows them to customize their desk space.

Today, Logitech takes the same approach with both the K380 Multi-Device Bluetooth Keyboard and Pebble M350 Wireless Mouse. These are existing products from the company, but as of today, they are available in three new beautiful colors -- Blueberry, Lavender Lemonade, and Sand. All three are pretty, but I think Lavender Lemonade is my favorite of the bunch.

"The Logitech K380 Multi-Device Bluetooth Keyboard brings the comfort, style and convenience of desktop typing to your computer, smartphone and tablet. Own your space with a simplistic keyboard that matches your favorite accessories and workspace aesthetic. The slim, lightweight K380 Multi-Device keyboard, now available in Lavender Lemonade, Sand and Blueberry (K380 for Mac) colors, is outfitted with Bluetooth so you can multitask at home or on the go," says Logitech.

The company adds, "The Logitech Pebble M350 Wireless Mouse is a slim, modern mouse sure to complement your style and simplify your desk setup. Featuring silent clicks and ultra-quiet scrolling, Logitech Pebble allows you to stay focused without disturbing those around you. It is now available in new Lavender Lemonade, Sand and Blueberry colors to match any desk aesthetic. Featuring a sleek, pebble shape that feels great in the hand, Logitech Pebble can be used on your desk and is easy to carry around for on-the-go productivity."

The Logitech K380 Multi-Device Bluetooth Keyboard in Lavender Lemonade and Sand can be purchased here for $39.99. The K380 in Blueberry color is only avaible for Mac, and it can be had here for the same price. The Pebble M350 Wireless Mouse in all three new colors can be bought here for $29.99.