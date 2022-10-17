Antisemitic rapper Kanye West plans to buy Parler

Is Kanye West (aka Ye) mentally ill? While I am not qualified to determine such a diagnosis, it does seem that way to me. That is purely my opinion. What I can confirm, however, is that the rapper is absolutely an antisemite.

You see, over on Twitter, West recently declared "I’m going death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE." Yes, the self-proclaimed "genius" showed his stupidity by confusing "death con" and "DEFCON." That ugly tweet is not up for interpretation -- it is pure hate. And it is unacceptable. As a result of his hate-filled antisemitic words, Twitter temporarily suspended Kanye West's account.

The social media company stopped short of banning him forever as they did with Donald Trump. After the former president was kicked off Twitter, he launched his own alternative platform called Truth Social. Kanye West is taking a similar path, but rather than launch a new platform, he is buying an existing one -- Parler. Sigh.

Advertisement

Yup, West is purchasing the hate-filled, right-wing, social platform from Parlement Technologies. Why? The rapper says, "In a world where conservative opinions are considered to be controversial we have to make sure we have the right to freely express ourselves."

George Farmer, Parlement Technologies CEO, adds "This deal will change the world, and change the way the world thinks about free speech. Ye is making a groundbreaking move into the free speech media space and will never have to fear being removed from social media again. Once again, Ye proves that he is one step ahead of the legacy media narrative. Parlement will be honored to help him achieve his goals."

Parlement Technologies and Kanye West plan to complete the deal before the end of 2022, but there is no guarantee that will happen. Hell, as we see with Elon Musk trying to pull out of his deal to buy Twitter, these deals are never final until they are. Details regarding the financial aspects of the deal have not yet been disclosed.