Belkin iPhone Mount with MagSafe turns your Apple phone into a MacBook webcam

Your iPhone has a high-end camera, so why not use it as a webcam for your MacBook? After all, that smartphone's camera is much better than the one on your Mac laptop. That's exactly what Apple had in mind when they added that functionality to macOS.

As long as your iPhone features MagSafe support, you can mount it to the top of your MacBook display with the help of a special accessory. And now, popular accessory-maker Belkin has launched its own such product -- the unimaginatively named "iPhone Mount with MagSafe for Mac Notebooks." The company promises a version for Mac desktops will launch at some point in the future.

ALSO READ: Apple TV 4K gets even better while becoming more affordable

Advertisement

"Available in two options for Mac laptops and Mac desktops and displays, the iPhone Mount with MagSafe allows users to magnetically attach iPhone to a Mac and use its powerful camera system as a webcam. Both mounts allow iPhone to stay securely in portrait or landscape orientations. Premium finishes and bold design complement the elegant Mac and iPhone aesthetic," says Belkin.

ALSO READ: Apple unveils redesigned iPad and next generation iPad Pro with M2 Chip

The company adds, "In addition, the versatile iPhone Mount with MagSafe for Mac laptops is built with a ring grip for on-the-go usage, or as a convenient kickstand. The robust iPhone Mount with MagSafe for Mac desktops and displays supports adjustable viewing angles from vertical to 25 degrees downward tilt."

The Belkin iPhone Mount with MagSafe for Mac Notebooks can be purchased from Apple here. The accessory is priced at $29.95 and can be had in your choice of two colors -- black and white. There is no word on pricing for the desktop variant or when it will become available.