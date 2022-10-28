Best Windows apps this week

Five-hundred-and-fourteen in a series. Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10 and 11 on the Microsoft Store and elsewhere in the past seven days.

Microsoft fixed a number of blocker bugs this week that prevented the upgrade to the new Windows 11 version 22H2 update.

As always, if I've missed an app or game that has been released this week that you believe is particularly good, let me know in the comments below or notify me via email.

New Windows apps

Microsoft PC Manager

Currently available as a beta program, Microsoft PC Manager is a new application that resembles CCleaner and other cleaning and boosting programs for Windows.

Like many Microsoft apps, it is not the best of its kind, at least not in its beta state. It includes useful functionality, however, such as the ability to free up RAM, run a system security scan, or free up disk space by removing temporary files from the system.

TreeSize Free

An official port of the disk space analyzer. The free version scans drives on the Windows PC and displays information about the folders and files that take up disk space on it.

It is a good program to free up disk space, as it may point you to files and folders on the drive that take up a lot of space and may not be needed anymore.

United Sets preview beta

United Sets enables users to group program windows to create a tabbed interface for better manageability. The app supports snap layouts on Windows 11 and requires the .NET desktop runtime.

Notable updates

Google Chrome will no longer support Windows 7 and Windows 8.1 devices from February 2023 on.

Firefox 106.0.2 addresses several issues in previous versions, including a potential freeze issue and missing PDF form content.

Process Explorer 17.0 includes dark mode support now.