COVID-19 in China may prevent Johnny from getting an iPhone 14 Pro this Christmas

In the USA, the COVID-19 pandemic is pretty much over. You no longer need to wear masks everywhere, and life has largely gone back to normal. In China, however, the virus is still wreaking havoc -- residents of that communist country still face regular lockdowns.

Unfortunately, according to Apple, the ongoing COVID-19 situation in China has negatively impacted the production of both the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Sadly, this will lead to delays. While this is bad news for Apple and its shareholders, it is also tragic for those that were hoping to buy one of these phones for the upcoming holiday season. In other words, Little Johnny may not get the phone he wants under the tree this year.

"COVID-19 restrictions have temporarily impacted the primary iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max assembly facility located in Zhengzhou, China. The facility is currently operating at significantly reduced capacity. As we have done throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, we are prioritizing the health and safety of the workers in our supply chain," explains Apple.

The iPhone-maker adds, "We continue to see strong demand for iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models. However, we now expect lower iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max shipments than we previously anticipated and customers will experience longer wait times to receive their new products. We are working closely with our supplier to return to normal production levels while ensuring the health and safety of every worker."

While it is unfortunate that not everyone who wants an iPhone 14 Pro will be able to have one on Christmas, let's be honest -- it is not the end of the world. If your family member has to wait until after Christmas to get the iPhone he or she wants, you can use it as an opportunity to teach the value of patience. The safety of the Chinese workers is obviously more important.

