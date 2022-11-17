TEAMGROUP unveils T-CREATE CLASSIC PCIe 4.0 DL SSD and EC01 USB-C Enclosure Kit
If you have a cutting-edge PC with PCIe 4.0, you will probably want to get a compatible solid state drive to maximize your performance. True, PCIe 4.0 SSDs are largely for bragging rights and benchmarks -- you probably won't notice a difference in actual use -- but still, you might as well go for the best if the difference in price isn't totally obscene.
Today, TEAMGROUP unveils a new M.2 2280 NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD. Called "T-CREATE CLASSIC," this speedy DL SSD comes with a graphene heatsink. In addition, the company is launching a new PCIe SSD USB-C enclosure called "EC01." The enclosure will convert an internal PCIe SSD into an external USB-C SSD.
"The T-CREATE sub-brand is dedicated to helping creators capture all of their precious inspirations with efficient and stable storage products. Its CLASSIC PCIe 4.0 DL SSD has high read and write speeds of up to 5,000MB/s and 4,500MB/s, significantly reducing the wait for file transfers and giving creators more time to create," says TEAMGROUP.
The company adds, "To meet the needs of creators who value stable performance, TEAMGROUP has introduced its patented graphene cooling technology into its T-CREATE SSDs for the first time. The CLASSIC DL SSD's ultra-thin graphene heatsink significantly cools the SSD while it runs at high speed. To further maintain efficiency and stability over long periods of operation, it's also equipped with high-quality controllers and custom firmware with excellent stability."
TEAMGROUP shares specifications below.
|Model
|T-CREATE CLASSIC PCIe 4.0 DL SSD
|Interface
|PCIe 4.0 x4 with NVMe 1.4
|Capacity
|1TB / 2TB
|Voltage
|DC +3.3V
|Operation Temperature
|0˚C ~ 70˚C
|Storage Temperature
|-40˚C ~ 85˚C
|DRAM Cache
|No
|Terabyte Written
|1TB - 600TBW
2TB - 1,200TBW
|Performance
|Crystal Disk Mark:
1TB Read/Write：up to 5,000 / 4,500MB/s
2TB Read/Write：up to 4,800 / 4,400MB/s
IOPS：
1TB Read/Write：up to 525K / 550K
2TB Read/Write：up to 525K / 550K[3]
|Weight
|7g
|Dimensions
|80(L) x 22(W) x 3.7(H) mm
|Humidity
|RH 90% under 40°C (operational)
|Vibration
|80Hz ~ 2000Hz/20G
|Shock
|1500G / 0.5ms
|MTBF
|1,500,000 Hours
|Operating System
|Compatible with Intel and AMD platforms and has one of the following operating systems:Windows 11/ 10 / 8 / 7 / Vista or later, Linux 2.6.33 or later
|Warranty
|5-year limited warranty
Unfortunately, the T-CREATE CLASSIC is not available yet. The DL SSD should be available here next month -- TEAMGROUP only says "mid December." What we do know for sure, however, is pricing. The 1TB model will cost $105.99, while the 2TB variant will sell for $204.99. The EC01 enclosure should be available later this month for $39.99.
