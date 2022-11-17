TEAMGROUP unveils T-CREATE CLASSIC PCIe 4.0 DL SSD and EC01 USB-C Enclosure Kit

If you have a cutting-edge PC with PCIe 4.0, you will probably want to get a compatible solid state drive to maximize your performance. True, PCIe 4.0 SSDs are largely for bragging rights and benchmarks -- you probably won't notice a difference in actual use -- but still, you might as well go for the best if the difference in price isn't totally obscene.

Today, TEAMGROUP unveils a new M.2 2280 NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD. Called "T-CREATE CLASSIC," this speedy DL SSD comes with a graphene heatsink. In addition, the company is launching a new PCIe SSD USB-C enclosure called "EC01." The enclosure will convert an internal PCIe SSD into an external USB-C SSD.

"The T-CREATE sub-brand is dedicated to helping creators capture all of their precious inspirations with efficient and stable storage products. Its CLASSIC PCIe 4.0 DL SSD has high read and write speeds of up to 5,000MB/s and 4,500MB/s, significantly reducing the wait for file transfers and giving creators more time to create," says TEAMGROUP.

The company adds, "To meet the needs of creators who value stable performance, TEAMGROUP has introduced its patented graphene cooling technology into its T-CREATE SSDs for the first time. The CLASSIC DL SSD's ultra-thin graphene heatsink significantly cools the SSD while it runs at high speed. To further maintain efficiency and stability over long periods of operation, it's also equipped with high-quality controllers and custom firmware with excellent stability."

TEAMGROUP shares specifications below.

Model T-CREATE CLASSIC PCIe 4.0 DL SSD Interface PCIe 4.0 x4 with NVMe 1.4 Capacity 1TB / 2TB Voltage DC +3.3V Operation Temperature 0˚C ~ 70˚C Storage Temperature -40˚C ~ 85˚C DRAM Cache No Terabyte Written 1TB - 600TBW

2TB - 1,200TBW Performance Crystal Disk Mark:

1TB Read/Write：up to 5,000 / 4,500MB/s

2TB Read/Write：up to 4,800 / 4,400MB/s

IOPS：

1TB Read/Write：up to 525K / 550K

2TB Read/Write：up to 525K / 550K[3] Weight 7g Dimensions 80(L) x 22(W) x 3.7(H) mm Humidity RH 90% under 40°C (operational) Vibration 80Hz ~ 2000Hz/20G Shock 1500G / 0.5ms MTBF 1,500,000 Hours Operating System Compatible with Intel and AMD platforms and has one of the following operating systems:Windows 11/ 10 / 8 / 7 / Vista or later, Linux 2.6.33 or later Warranty 5-year limited warranty

Unfortunately, the T-CREATE CLASSIC is not available yet. The DL SSD should be available here next month -- TEAMGROUP only says "mid December." What we do know for sure, however, is pricing. The 1TB model will cost $105.99, while the 2TB variant will sell for $204.99. The EC01 enclosure should be available later this month for $39.99.

