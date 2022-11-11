Windows 11 2022 Update is bad news for gamers

The uptake of Windows 11 may have been far lower than Microsoft would have hoped, but upgrades to the Windows 11 2022 Update are even smaller in number. While some people have been eager to jump on the 22H2 update, for many users it is not advisable or simply not possible.

There are numerous compatibility holds in place that block automatic upgrading to Windows 11 2022 Update. The latest issue sees Microsoft confirming poor game performance under Windows 11 22H2, with the company putting a block in place to help eliminate disappointment.

In a notice posted in the known issues for Windows 11 2022 Update, Microsoft warns of "Lower than expected performance in some games".

The company goes on to explain the issue, saying:

Some games and apps might experience lower than expected performance or stuttering on Windows 11, version 22H2. Affected games and apps are inadvertently enabling GPU performance debugging features not meant to be used by consumers. To safeguard your upgrade experience, we have applied a compatibility hold on devices affected by this issue from being offered or installing Windows 11, version 22H2. If your organization is using Update Compliance, the safeguard IDs are 41766570 and 41990091.

Microsoft says that it is working on a fix which it hopes will be ready soon. The company advises users against manually upgrading, but offers the following advice:

If you are already on Windows 11, version 22H2 and are experiencing this issue, you might be able to resolve it by updating your games and gaming related apps to the latest version available. If you are unsure how to update the games and apps you have installed, you will need to consult the developer of those games and apps but most will update automatically through the store they were purchased from or directly when opening them.

