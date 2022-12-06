Google Search on the desktop gains (almost) endless scrolling

Google's search engine may be the go-to tool for millions of daily users looking to track down information online, but there has long been room for improvement. As anyone who has conducted a search that returned a huge number of results will know, clicking through page after page of suggestions can be time consuming.

Now Google has come up with a solution. Having delivered continuous scrolling to mobile users last year, the company has now brought the time-saving feature to the desktop. While not quite endless / infinite scrolling, you can now whizz through more results without the need to manually move to the next page.

For reasons best known to Google, the company has not opted for endless scrolling of search results, opting instead to automatically load up to six pages of results at a time.

The new feature was revealed on Twitter, complete with a handy animation to show how the new results look:

It is not clear whether there are plans to increase the number of results that are displayed at a time, but for heavy-duty searchers, this latest change is a definite step in the right direction.

Image credit: nextnewmedia / depositphotos

