Best Windows apps this week

A leaked screenshot on Twitter suggests that Microsoft is working on bringing tabs to more Windows applications. The screenshot shows the classic text editor Notepad with tabs.

Handbrake 1.6

Handbrake is a cross-platform open source video transcoder. The latest version, available for Windows 10 and 11, Mac and Linux, adds support for AV1, support for H.264 levels 6, 6.1 and 6.2, and other new features.

Windows users need to have .NET 6 installed on their devices to run the program.

Ventoy 1.0.86

Ventoy, a popular tool to create bootable media using disk image formats, applies bypasses for Windows 11 automatically now. The installation bypasses system requirements check, including for TPM and CPU, and will also bypass the online account requirement during setup of the operating system.

Notable updates

FileTypesMan 1.97 blocks the changing of the icon of .exe files now.