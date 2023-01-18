Logitech launches affordable Brio 300 USB-C webcam with privacy shutter

If you need a new webcam and don't want to break the bank, there is a new product from Logitech that you definitely need to check out. Called "Brio 300," this beautiful cone-shaped webcam connects via USB-C and comes with an integrated privacy shade. And yes, it is certified for both Zoom and Microsoft Teams.

Brio 300 costs just $69.99, which seems like a great value for a 1080p webcam from a top brand such as Logitech. It includes a microphone with noise cancellation, of course, but also, you get features like auto light correction and high dynamic contrast. If you love the environment, you will love the Brio 300 too, as it is partially constructed of post-consumer recycled plastic.

Speaking on this new webcam, Scott Wharton, general manager of Logitech B2B shares, "We surveyed more than 3,000 remote workers and found that most non-webcam users struggle with poor lighting conditions, unflattering camera angles, and low-quality sound from their laptop speakers. Brio 300 series webcams are perfect for those who want to make the easy but substantial jump to significantly improve their video meeting experiences with an external webcam."

The Logitech Brio 300 USB-C webcam with privacy shutter can be ordered from Amazon here now. There are three colors from which to choose -- Graphite, Off-white, and Rose.

