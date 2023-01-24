Now everyone can download the WhatsApp for macOS beta

No Comments
Green WhatsApp balls

While WhatsApp is most commonly used on iOS and Android devices, there are plenty of reasons for wanting to use the messaging service on the desktop. There has been a web-based version of WhatsApp for quite some time, but for many people this is a poor substitute for a dedicated app.

Windows users have been able to use a desktop app for ages, and now the same is true for those who are more at home on a Mac. There has been a beta version of WhatsApp for a number of weeks, but only through TestFlight which has a strict limit on user numbers. But now it is possible to download the macOS version of the beta direct from WhatsApp,

See also:

Advertisement

WhatsApp has not made an official announcement about the availability of a direct download of the Mac app, but it was spotted by WABetaInfo.

In fact, taking a look at the WhatsApp website, there is no reference to the fact that the .dmg file of WhatsApp is now available for download, but the file is indeed sitting on WhatsApp servers for anyone to grab.

If you're interested in trying out the WhatsApp beta for macOS, and don't feel like waiting for spaces to open up on the TestFlight beta program, you can download it here. Just as with the Windows version of the app, in order to use WhatsApp for macOS, you will already need to have the app set up on your phone, and you will then have to scan a QR code on the screen of your Mac to link your account.

Image credit: KinoMasterDnepr / depositphotos

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us
Advertisement

Recent Headlines

Organizations not prepared for cyberwarfare

Creepy 'The Last of Us' Easter egg infects Google Search on desktop and mobile

You have just one more week to buy the Windows 10 download from Microsoft

Now everyone can download the WhatsApp for macOS beta

Xubuntu-based Freespire 9.0 Linux distribution now available

Netrunner Linux distro ain't dead after all

Windows 11 development: Chaos is the name of the game

Most Commented Stories

How many feature updates are left for Windows 10?

16 Comments

Netflix will start cracking down on passwords sharing in the coming weeks

12 Comments

Apple Mac mini gets new M2 processors, but keeps the same outdated chassis design

9 Comments

Microsoft is using the KB5021751 update to see if you have an unsupported version of Office installed

8 Comments

Windows 11 development: Chaos is the name of the game

8 Comments

© 1998-2023 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.