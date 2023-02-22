Microsoft releases KB5022905 update preview to fix numerous Windows 11 problems

Ahead of next month's official release -- and after having launched it for users of the Release Preview build of Windows 11 -- Microsoft has made available a preview of the KB5022905 update for Windows 11.

This is a non-security update, but it fixes a number of issues including difficulties properly deleting user profiles, a Z-order problem with maximized windows and more. It also adds a new advanced auto-learning feature for facial recognition.

This particular preview update is available for Windows 11 22H2, and Microsoft says (quite boldly considering its track record) that it is "not currently aware of any issues with this update".

The company draws attention to the following highlights from the KB5022905 update:

New! This update adds an advanced auto-learning feature for facial recognition.

This update adds an advanced auto-learning feature for facial recognition. This update addresses an issue that affects the Color filters setting. When you select Inverted, the system sets it to Grayscale instead.

This update addresses an issue that affects IE mode. The text on the status bar is not always visible.

This update addresses an issue that stops hyperlinks from working in Microsoft Excel.

This update addresses an issue that affects a certain streaming app. The issue stops video playback after an advertisement plays in the app.

Other changes, which Microsoft refers to as "quality improvements" include:

This update addresses an issue that affects the Appx State Repository. When you remove a user profile, the cleanup is incomplete. Because of this, its database grows as time passes. This growth might cause delays when users sign in to multi-user environments like FSLogix.

This update affects the United Mexican States. This update supports the government’s daylight saving time change order for 2023.

This update addresses an issue that affects the Z-order of two maximized windows. A window that is behind another window might appear on top.

This update addresses an issue that affects AppV. It stops file names from having the correct letter case (uppercase or lowercase).

This update addresses an issue that affects Microsoft Edge. The issue removes conflicting policies for Microsoft Edge. This occurs when you set the MDMWinsOverGPFlag in a Microsoft Intune tenant and Intune detects a policy conflict.

in a Microsoft Intune tenant and Intune detects a policy conflict. This update addresses an issue that affects Azure Active Directory (Azure AD). Using a provisioning package for bulk provisioning fails.

This update addresses an issue that affects the Local Security Authority Subsystem Service (LSASS). LSASS might stop responding. This occurs after you run Sysprep on a domain-joined machine.

on a domain-joined machine. This update addresses an issue that affects parity virtual disks. Using Server Manager to create them fails.

You can get hold of the KB5022905 update by checking Windows Update for optional updates, or by using the Microsoft Update Catalog.