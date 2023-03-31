Microsoft fixes Azure BingBang bug that allowed Bing search hijacking and leaked private data

No Comments
BingBang

Microsoft has addressed a serious flaw in Azure Active Directory which was dubbed BingBang by the security researchers that discovered it.

The vulnerability not only made it possible to manipulate Bing search results, but also to access private data from Outlook, Office 365 and Teams. The issue stemmed from an Azure misconfiguration; it dates back to January this year, but Microsoft has only just plugged the hole.

See also:

Advertisement

Security analysts from Wiz Research explain that they found a new attack vector in Azure Active Directory that exposed misconfigured applications to unauthorized access. Describing these misconfigurations as "fairly popular" the researchers say that around a quarter of multi-tenant applications turned out to be vulnerable.

In a blog post, the team says:

We found several high-impact, vulnerable Microsoft applications. One of these apps is a content management system (CMS) that powers Bing.com and allowed us to not only modify search results, but also launch high-impact XSS attacks on Bing users. Those attacks could compromise users' personal data, including Outlook emails and SharePoint documents.

The security researchers at Wiz shared a video that shows the vulnerability being exploited:

Microsoft says that it has now "addressed an authorization misconfiguration for multi-tenant applications that use Azure AD" The company says that the issue "impacted a small number of our internal applications".

Summarizing its response to the findings, Microsoft says:

  • Microsoft immediately corrected the misconfiguration and added additional authorization checks to address the issue and confirmed that no unintended access had occurred.
  • Microsoft has confirmed that all the actions outlined by the researchers are no longer possible because of these fixes.
  • Microsoft made additional changes to reduce the risk of future misconfigurations.

Technical details of the misconfiguration are available in the MRSC blog post.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us
Advertisement

Recent Headlines

World Backup Day: IT and security teams need to work better together or we are going to fail

Microsoft is testing a new way for Windows 11 users to install free apps and games

Beyond the smoke and mirrors of zero trust security [Q&A]

Microsoft fixes Azure BingBang bug that allowed Bing search hijacking and leaked private data

Microsoft releases experimental Windows 11 Build 25330 to the Canary Channel

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 23424 with evolved widgets board

Watch 23 years' worth of programs failing to respond in Windows (from Windows 2000 to Windows 11) in just two minutes

Most Commented Stories

Ubuntu Cinnamon becomes an official flavor, making Linux Mint obsolete

79 Comments

Microsoft has hidden Cloud PC references in Windows 11 as a hint of future Windows 12 features

12 Comments

Microsoft's Windows 12 plans revealed

11 Comments

Downgrading Microsoft Windows -- from Windows 11 to Windows 1.01

11 Comments

Elon Musk says that only verified (i.e. paying) Twitter users will be able to vote in polls and appear on the For You tab

6 Comments

© 1998-2023 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.