Microsoft treats Windows 11 21H2 users to the bug-bashing KB5025298 update

While Microsoft is keen for everyone to run Windows 11 22H2, older versions of the operating system remain supported. And it is with this in mind that the company has released the preview version of next month's KB5025298 update for Windows 11 21H2.

This is a non-security update, just like the KB5025305 update released for Windows 11 22H2, and it addresses a range of problems. The update also introduces firewall settings changes that mean it is now possible to configure application group rules.

The KB5025298 update fixes a Microsoft Edge IE mode issue that causes pop-up windows to open in the background, and also changes various icons.

In its list of update highlights, Microsoft also points out:

This update affects Xbox Elite users who have the Xbox Adaptive Controller. This update applies your controller remapping preferences on the desktop.

The company shares the following more extensive changelog for the KB5025298 update:

This update changes firewall settings. You can now configure application group rules. This update affects the Islamic Republic of Iran. The update supports the government’s daylight saving time change order from 2022.

This update addresses an issue that affects the Local Security Authority Subsystem Service (LSASS) process. It might stop responding. Because of this, the machine restarts. The error is 0xc0000005 (STATUS_ACCESS_VIOLATION).

This update addresses an issue that affects Edge IE mode. The Tab Window Manager stops responding.

This update addresses an issue that affects the Windows Remote Management (WinRM) client. The client returns an HTTP server error status (500). This error occurs when it runs a transfer job in the Storage Migration Service.

This update addresses a rare issue that might cause an input destination to be null. This issue might occur when you attempt to convert a physical point to a logical point during hit testing. Because of this, the computer raises a stop error.

This update addresses an issue that affects protected content. When you minimize a window that has protected content, the content displays when it should not. This occurs when you are using Taskbar Thumbnail Live Preview.

This update addresses an issue that affects provisioning packages. They fail to apply in certain circumstances when elevation is required.

This update addresses an issue that affects mobile device management (MDM) customers. The issue stops you from printing. This occurs because of an exception.

This update addresses an issue that affects signed Windows Defender Application Control (WDAC) policies. They are not applied to the Secure Kernel. This occurs when you enable Secure Boot.

This update addresses an issue that affects the Windows Defender Application Control. The policy that blocks software using a hash rule might not stop the software from running.

This update addresses an issue that occurs when you use a PIN to sign in to Windows Hello for Business. Signing in to Remote Desktop Services might fail. The error message is, "The request is not supported".

This update makes improvements to the performance of the search box.

This update addresses an issue that affects Administrator Account Lockout policies. GPResult and Resultant Set of Policy did not report them.

This update addresses an issue that affects Active Directory Users & Computers. It stops responding. This occurs when you use TaskPad view to enable or disable many objects at the same time.

This update addresses an issue that affects the Unified Write Filter (UWF). When you turn it off by using a call to Windows Management Instrumentation (WMI), your device might stop responding.

This update addresses an issue that affects the Resilient File System (ReFS). A stop error prevents the OS from starting up correctly.

This update addresses an issue that affects MySQL commands. The commands fail on Windows Xenon containers.

This update addresses an issue that affects SMB Direct. Endpoints might not be available on systems that use multi-byte character sets.

This update addresses an issue that affects apps that use DirectX on older Intel graphics drivers. You might receive an error from apphelp.dll.

You can get hold of the KB5025298 update by manually checking for optional updates, or download it directly from the Microsoft Update Catalog.

