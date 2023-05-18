Tackling patchwork IT: Key strategies MSPs can use to streamline solutions



The traditional office has undergone a significant transformation in recent years. The COVID-19 pandemic pushed companies to adopt technologies to facilitate remote work and collaboration. Gone are the days of a centralized, physical workspace and the four walls that defined it. But, this rapid transition has given rise to a new challenge: the emergence of a patchwork of solutions.

A patchwork of solutions refers to when a company uses various technologies or software solutions. Often these solutions don’t work together seamlessly or efficiently. In a recent report from SoftwareOne, 78 percent of IT leaders agree that patchwork systems make it harder to achieve business goals.

This alarming statistic emphasizes the need for managed service providers (MSPs) to address the challenges of navigating a patchwork IT. To overcome these obstacles, MSPs must adopt tailored strategies to enable seamless integration and cohesive functioning across their company’s tech stacks. As we delve deeper into this issue, it’s crucial to understand the factors that contribute to the emergence of patchwork IT and how MSPs can effectively mitigate complications.

What Leads to Patchwork IT?

Various factors can contribute to the emergence of a patchwork of solutions. For one, the growing demand for employee flexibility -- partially due to COVID -- has driven businesses to adopt technologies that support more versatile working arrangements. Another example is mergers and acquisitions: the joining of two companies can cause them to inherit multiple email systems, security protocols, and document storage platforms, creating a disparate array of solutions.

What Risks Do Patchwork Environments Pose?

One of the challenges of a patchwork environment is the lack of interoperability among the different solutions, which can lead to data silos and disjointed workflows. For example, if one team uses SharePoint for document storage while another relies on Google Docs, this can create document silos and hinder effective collaboration. The most significant consequences of patchwork systems primarily impact the end-users -- your employees. According to 36 percent of IT leaders, reduced productivity is a major concern.

Another considerable challenge posed by a patchwork of solutions is the management of these disparate systems. IT teams may be required to oversee each solution separately, adding complexity and potential security risks to their workload. Managing multiple platforms can be time-consuming and resource-intensive, particularly for smaller MSPs with limited staff and resources. To address these issues, MSPs must devise and implement strategies that ensure seamless integration and efficient functioning of the various solutions in their IT environment.

Consolidate Solutions: Rebuilding the Dam Instead of Patching It

Addressing disparate tech stack issues one at a time can lead to disjointed and inefficient systems that don’t meet long-term needs. This approach is similar to repairing a leaky dam by plugging one hole at a time. It needs to address the dam’s overall structural integrity. To address a patchwork of solutions, companies need to evaluate the entire IT infrastructure and consolidate all the changes simultaneously.

Here are some steps that MSPs can take to achieve this:

Evaluate the entire IT infrastructure: Conduct a thorough evaluation of your current IT infrastructure and identify all existing solutions, vendors, and their compatibility with each other.

Conduct a thorough evaluation of your current IT infrastructure and identify all existing solutions, vendors, and their compatibility with each other. Identify solutions to eliminate: Based on the evaluation, identify which solutions are not serving your operations and can be eliminated. For example, multiple cybersecurity solutions or networking hardware from different vendors, like Cisco or Palo Alto, can result in gaps in security coverage, conflicts, and even unnoticed security breaches.

Based on the evaluation, identify which solutions are not serving your operations and can be eliminated. For example, multiple cybersecurity solutions or networking hardware from different vendors, like Cisco or Palo Alto, can result in gaps in security coverage, conflicts, and even unnoticed security breaches. Find compatible solutions: Evaluate your organization’s needs and find solutions that cater to those requirements, ensuring compatibility and seamless integration to prevent further fragmentation.

Evaluate your organization’s needs and find solutions that cater to those requirements, ensuring compatibility and seamless integration to prevent further fragmentation. Develop a consolidation plan: Once you have identified the solutions to eliminate and the compatible solutions, develop a consolidation plan that simplifies management by reducing the number of vendors and solutions involved.

Once you have identified the solutions to eliminate and the compatible solutions, develop a consolidation plan that simplifies management by reducing the number of vendors and solutions involved. Choose migration software: Once you’ve determined your consolidation plan, the next step will be to find a migration software that can support the company’s needs. The migration process involves moving data from legacy solutions to consolidated ones.

Addressing Patchwork IT Through Successful Migration

Migrating to a new IT environment is a critical step in resolving a patchwork of solutions, but it requires careful planning and execution. Like with all migrations, you must understand what type of data, the size, etc. that needs to be moved and where it’ll live in the new environment. If this isn’t carefully considered, there’s a risk of losing important data during the process.

Next, MSPs need to find the right migration tools to handle the size and scope of data that needs to be moved. This will ensure that it is migrated to the right locations for easy accessibility and less confusion for end-users.

It should also be noted that end-users may need help understanding how to use the new applications or solutions, leading to frustration and a negative impact on their daily work. To mitigate these challenges, companies can implement change management strategies to ensure end-users have the resources and training to use the new solutions once the patchwork environment is resolved.

Remember that resolving a patchwork of solutions is not a one-time fix. Instead, it’s essential to constantly evaluate emerging applications and technology to modernize your tech stack and avoid future patchwork issues.

Five Pillars of Workplace Maturity

One-way MSPs can create a seamless modern workplace is by evaluating what we call the Five Pillars of Workplace Maturity. By following these pillars, companies can assess upcoming innovations and stay ahead of the curve.

Pillar One: Cloud Office -- A cloud office centralizes your IT infrastructure and eliminates the complications arising from patchwork networks. This not only streamlines operations but also provides enhanced security with cloud-specific tools like Enterprise Mobility and Security and Microsoft Defender for Office 365. By adopting a cloud office, your business can achieve cost savings, increased efficiency, and support a true work-from-anywhere model.

A cloud office centralizes your IT infrastructure and eliminates the complications arising from patchwork networks. This not only streamlines operations but also provides enhanced security with cloud-specific tools like Enterprise Mobility and Security and Microsoft Defender for Office 365. By adopting a cloud office, your business can achieve cost savings, increased efficiency, and support a true work-from-anywhere model. Pillar Two: Content Services -- Content services involve digitizing operations and files to enable secure and convenient access to documents from any location. Reducing physical paperwork can streamline business processes, increasing productivity and efficient communication.

Content services involve digitizing operations and files to enable secure and convenient access to documents from any location. Reducing physical paperwork can streamline business processes, increasing productivity and efficient communication. Pillar Three: Hyper-Automation - - Hyper-automation focuses on automating repetitive tasks, allowing employees to concentrate on high-value work. This approach enhances workplace efficiency and improves employee satisfaction by reducing manual processes, mitigating risk, and creating opportunities for more meaningful work.

- Hyper-automation focuses on automating repetitive tasks, allowing employees to concentrate on high-value work. This approach enhances workplace efficiency and improves employee satisfaction by reducing manual processes, mitigating risk, and creating opportunities for more meaningful work. Pillar Four: Unified Communications and Collaboration - - This pillar aims to consolidate communication and collaboration tools, allowing for real-time editing, updates, and seamless collaboration among team members. By investing in updated devices and solutions tailored to your business’s needs, you eliminate redundancies and overlapping capabilities. This, in turn, ensures employees are productive and engaged in real-time, regardless of their work location.

- This pillar aims to consolidate communication and collaboration tools, allowing for real-time editing, updates, and seamless collaboration among team members. By investing in updated devices and solutions tailored to your business’s needs, you eliminate redundancies and overlapping capabilities. This, in turn, ensures employees are productive and engaged in real-time, regardless of their work location. Pillar Five: Emerging Applications and Technology -- Embracing the latest innovations modernizes your tech stack and ensures your employees have access to the most innovative tools and resources available. Additionally, by staying agile and adaptive, it positions the company to outpace competitors and be well-prepared for the future of work.

In today’s evolving digital landscape, patchwork IT will continue to emerge. MSPs must overcome challenges by understanding contributing factors and implementing consolidation and modernization strategies.

By adopting tailored approaches, evaluating workplace maturity pillars, and executing successful migrations, MSPs can effectively address patchwork solutions, improve interoperability, and create a cohesive and secure IT environment. This proactive approach boosts end-user productivity and satisfaction, fostering an agile organization prepared for the future of work.

Stacey Farrar is a product marketing manager at BitTitan, where he oversees go-to-market strategy and product messaging for MigrationWiz. His areas of expertise include cloud automation, SaaS, product marketing and management, digital marketing, customer engagement, and business development.

Chris Chesley is an experienced technology professional with decades of experience in the industry. He has worked for leading companies such as GreenPages, Quest Software, and Ecora Software, and has a deep background in architecting client solutions. Chris has over 15 years of experience with digital workplace technologies, specifically with the Microsoft 365 suite.