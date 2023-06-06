The TEAMGROUP C175 ECO USB flash drive is good for the environment

No Comments

If you are into protecting the environment. you must check out the new USB-A flash drive from TEAMGROUP. Called "C175 ECO," this drive is designed with sustainability in mind. Technically, it seems to have the same internals as the company's existing C175 (non-ECO), but with an eco-friendly green body instead of a black one. It even features the same cool concealed storage clip that prevents cap loss.

The C175 is crafted from 75 percent post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastics, effectively reducing carbon emissions by an impressive 69 percent. Despite its smaller carbon footprint, it doesn't compromise on durability. Believe it or not, purchasing just 100,000 of these flash drives is equivalent to saving around 203,000 sheets of A4 paper or eliminating the need for 9,200 PET water bottles (600ml).

And yes, the color of this USB 3.2 Gen 1 flash drive is quite purposeful in TEAMGROUP’s environmental mission. The company explains, "The sage green undertone symbolizes our polluted environment, while the bright matcha green evokes a budding leaf." How lovely!

TEAMGROUP shares specifications below.

  • Model: C175 ECO
  • Interface: USB 3.2 Gen 1
  • Capacity: 64GB / 128GB / 256GB / 512GB
  • Voltage: DC +5V
  • Operation Temperature: 0°C ~ 70°C
  • Storage Temperature: -20˚C ~ 85˚C
  • Data Transfer Rate: Read speed up to 100MB/s
  • Weight: 9g
  • Dimensions: 54.9(L) x 20.5(W) x 9.5(H) mm
  • Supported Operating Systems: Windows XP or later, Mac OS 10.6 or later, Linux 2.6 or later
  • Warranty: Lifetime

So, when can you buy the C175 ECO USB flash drive? That is a great question. Unfortunately, TEAMGROUP has not yet shared pricing or availability. However, the drive should become available for purchase here very soon.

Please note: Some of the above links may be affiliate links, meaning we, or our writers, may receive payment if you purchase one of these items (or other items) after clicking on them.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

The TEAMGROUP C175 ECO USB flash drive is good for the environment

Empowering the partner ecosystem: How businesses can gain resilience connectivity 

New vulnerabilities increase by 25 percent

Got 10 bucks? You can buy one of Plugable's two new USB hubs

Chrome now boasts about how much RAM its Memory Saver feature is freeing up

ChatGPT: Navigating the rising financial crime landscape in the digital age

Google Workspace gains passkey support

Most Commented Stories

Freespire closes the gap between Linux and Windows 10

45 Comments

Microsoft reminds Windows 10 21H2 users about imminent end of service... and forced upgrades

35 Comments

Debian 12-based MX Linux 23 Beta 1 'Libretto' is the Windows 11 alternative of your dreams

33 Comments

Is anyone using the Preview pane in File Explorer?

30 Comments

Microsoft is killing off Cortana in Windows 10 and Windows 11 later this year

25 Comments

Microsoft is able to look inside your password protected zip files

22 Comments

deepin Linux V23 can replace Windows 11 on your PC

19 Comments

Watch Windows 12 being installed

18 Comments

© 1998-2023 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.