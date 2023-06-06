How to install the macOS Sonoma beta right now

macOS Sonoma

Apple may have just announced macOS Sonoma and a full release may still be some months off, but there are going to be plenty of beta builds to play with in the meantime.

Starting right now, there is a developer build of this latest version of macOS. If you are particularly keen to try out all of the new features and enhancements that Apple has introduced, here's how to download that beta right now.

It is worth pointing out that while macOS Sonoma will be a free upgrade for anyone with an eligible Mac -- and, indeed, the public beta will be free of charge too -- the developer betas are only available to people paying for the Apple Developer Program. Still, at just $99 per year, many would consider this a small price to pay to get a glimpse into the future.

But whether you are interested in grabbing the developer beta, or you just want to be ready for the first public beta, here's what you need to do.

  1. Make sure that you are signed up for the beta program at beta.apple.com
  2. On your Mac, click the Apple menu followed by System Settings
  3. Click General followed by System Update
  4. Click the i next to Beta updates and then use the drop-down menu to select the beta version you're interested in
  5. Click Done, check for updates and click Upgrade Now to download and install the beta
