Debian 12 Bookworm-based Peppermint OS Linux distribution now available

In the ever-evolving landscape of Linux distributions, Peppermint OS, well-loved for its unique combination of speed, elegance, and simplicity, has unveiled a freshly minted update, introducing a refined look and a bunch of enhanced features. With a build date of July 1, 2023, this Debian-based operating system will surely cool down your summer with its delightful refinements.

The first striking change is the updated branding. Peppermint OS has received a facelift in terms of aesthetics with a new Plymouth design, demonstrating the development team's commitment to continual improvement and modernization. This uplift is a welcomed change, presenting users with a fresh and visually appealing boot-up experience.

Another significant tweak has been made to the Welcome Screen. After considering user feedback, the team has either added or removed features to streamline the user experience. This shows Peppermint's strength in fostering a strong community and their dedication to creating a user-centric operating system.

A key change in the OS is its shift to the Debian Bookworm stable as its base, promising an upgrade in terms of stability and performance. It highlights the team's continued focus on providing a stable, efficient, and robust OS.

Peppermint OS's commitment to improvement extends to its documentation as well. The updated Peppermint Docs will aid both newcomers and experienced users alike in navigating the OS, adding to the ease of use that the distribution is celebrated for.

In this release, the Peppermint Hub has also been adjusted based on user feedback. It's a testament to Peppermint's focus on delivering a superior user experience. This Linux distribution listens and responds to its community, a trait that not all possess.

A notable addition is the revamped Kumo, which now utilizes Lua, and boasts a simplified GUI. This enhances performance and accessibility, making cloud computing smoother than ever for Peppermint users.

Neofetch, a favorite command-line system information tool among Linux users, has also been reconfigured to provide basic output with no logo, streamlining system information viewing.

An interesting change lies in the removal of the package installing module from the Calamares installer. This decision was influenced by feedback suggesting that the installation process could take too long or fail if too many packages were selected. By eliminating this module, the installation process has been significantly streamlined.

Rounding off the list of upgrades are the additions of the Marawaita themes and Tela Icons, offering users fresh customization options to personalize their desktops to their liking.

You can download an ISO of the Debian-based Peppermint OS here now.

Photo credit: indira's work /Shutterstock