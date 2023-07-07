View your Threads (or anyone else's) on the web

Although it only launched a couple of days ago, Meta's new Twitter rival Threads is already a big success. It's lacking some important features at the moment, although they are coming, and not all of its capabilities are obvious.

For example, it's not clear how to add a second account to Threads, or how to switch between accounts, but it is possible.

SEE ALSO: How to add and manage multiple accounts in Threads, Meta's new Twitter rival

Meta has now released a Threads Dictionary to help people decipher the jargon the site uses.

Although viewing threads, and posting your own thoughts, is done through the app (which you can get from either the Apple App Store or Google Play Store, it's also possible to view your threads (or threads from other users) on a public web page.

In your browser, navigate to https://www.threads.net/@username, replacing 'username' with an actual handle for a Threads user.

You can explore the threads on that page and view photos and watch videos, but you can't interact with them -- you will need the app for that. Handily, the page includes a QR code you can use to get the app if you don't already have it.

The page also only shows a few threads. Once again, if you want to see everything someone has posted, you'll need the app.