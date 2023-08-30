JBL Authentics Series: Retro speaker design meets modern technology

Ah, JBL. The name itself resonates with a powerful, legacy-rich reputation in the world of audio. And now, my audio-loving amigos, brace yourselves as the brand is once again set to revolutionize your listening experience. Say hello to the JBL Authentics series. There are three speaker options in this new product line.

Let’s kick things off with the JBL Authentics 300. This portable Wi-Fi and Bluetooth enabled beauty offers a built-in 8-hour battery and delivers sound so full-bodied, it’s like being front-row at a concert. Whether you’re out gardening or dancing in the kitchen, you’re enveloped in 360-degree immersive audio. Move over, live gigs; we’ve got a new star in town.

But if you’re looking for something that mimics a live front-row experience while you’re in your PJs, the Authentics 500 is your go-to. This behemoth of a speaker features Dolby Atmos and packs a 270 Watt, 3.1 channel punch. The clarity? A dream. The bass? Tight and spot-on.

For the modest spaces, the Authentics 200 has your back. With a pair of 1” tweeters and a full-range 5” woofer, this speaker strikes the perfect balance for any genre. Because why should big rooms have all the fun, right?

It’s a treat for the eyes too! JBL took cues from their legendary L100 speaker from the 1970s, wrapping it up in a premium aluminum frame, complete with a custom synthetic leather-wrapped enclosure. The reimagined Quadrex grille ensures that this series isn’t just about excellent audio, it’s also a decorative centerpiece.

Here’s where it gets unprecedented. For the first time ever, JBL, in collaboration with Amazon and Google, enables simultaneous access to Google Assistant and Alexa. You can flip between the two voice assistants like a superhero, enjoying the best of both worlds. Yeah, it’s the Avengers of smart speakers, folks.

But wait, there’s more! AirPlay, Spotify Connect, and Chromecast are built-in. You can spread multiple Authentics speakers around the house to keep the audio vibes flowing. And the cherry on top? Automatic self-tuning ensures optimal sound wherever you place the speaker.

JBL’s commitment to sustainability is commendable. The Authentics series comes in 100 percent recycled fabric, 85 percent recycled plastic, and 50 percent recycled aluminum. Plus, the packaging is eco-friendly.

All three JBL Authentics speakers will be available in black starting September 17th, but you can begin pre-ordering on the 12th. The Authentics 200 can eventually be ordered here for $349.95, while the 300 will be available here for $449.95. Meanwhile, the top model -- the Authentics 500 -- can be pre-ordered here for a staggering $699.95.

Please note: Some of the above links may be affiliate links, meaning we, or our writers, may receive payment if you purchase one of these items (or other items) after clicking on them.