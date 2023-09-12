Microsoft teams up with Barclays to offer reward-laden Xbox Mastercard

Microsoft has announced the Xbox Mastercard, the result of a partnership with Barclays. The card will launch in the continental United States, Alaska and Hawaii later this month, and has no annual fee,

Initially available exclusively to Xbox Insiders, the credit card will ultimately be made available to everyone in the US. Aside from the lack of annual fee, there are other incentives for getting an Xbox Mastercard; every purchase made with the card earns points that can then be spent on games and add-ons at xbox.com.

After signing up for a card, Xbox Mastercard owners will earn a bonus 5,000 card points -- worth $50 value -- when they make their first purchase. This first purchase will also earn card members three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, and this can be gifted to someone else if it is not needed.

Microsoft is offering a choice of five card designs which it says can be customised with a gamertag. With an APR of 20.99%, 26.99% or 31.99% (based on your creditworthiness) and a fee for balance transfers, the card is not super-competitive -- but the rewards on offer may be enough to encourage people to overlook this. Cardholders can earn the following rewards for every $1 they spend:

Xbox & Microsoft -- Earn 5x card points on eligible products at the Microsoft Store.

-- Earn 5x card points on eligible products at the Microsoft Store. Streaming Services -- Earn 3x card points on eligible streaming services like Netflix and Disney+.

-- Earn 3x card points on eligible streaming services like Netflix and Disney+. Dining Delivery Services -- Earn 3x card points on eligible dining delivery services like Grubhub and DoorDash.

-- Earn 3x card points on eligible dining delivery services like Grubhub and DoorDash. Everyday purchases -- Earn 1x card points on all other everyday purchases.

Members of the Xbox Insider program who are eligible can apply for a card from 21 September. Microsoft says that the Xbox Mastercard will be made available to Insiders "in waves", and wider availability is scheduled for next year.

Full terms and conditions for the Xbox Mastercard can be found here.