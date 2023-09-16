Leaked: Microsoft's upcoming Surface Laptop Studio 2 and Surface Laptop Go 3 specs and images

Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2

In a just a few days, Microsoft is holding a special event which -- although the company has offered nothing in the way of detail -- is widely expected to be a launch event for various Surface devices.

But while Microsoft has been tight-lipped about what the event is about, details of the hardware that will be making an appearance have leaked. Specifically, specifications, images and pricing for the Surface Laptop Studio 2 and the Surface Laptop Go 3 have been revealed.

It is hardly unknown for hardware details to leak out ahead of official announcements, as the information is often in the hands of partners and retailers in advance. And it is thanks to this fact that we now have quite detailed data about both the Surface Laptop Studio 2 and Surface Laptop Go 3.

Thanks to info shared with, and then by, WinFuture we know that the Surface Laptop Studio 2 will be powered by Intel Raptor Lake H chips -- more specifically Core i7-13700H (5.3GHz) or Core i7-13800H (5.5GHz). A 14.4-inch display with a 2400x1600 resolution (3:2 aspect ratio) is driven by either a 6 GB Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 or an 8 GB RTX 4060. The site also says that there is " a basic version of the Surface Laptop Studio 2 that comes without the Nvidia GPU and instead uses the Iris Xe GPU included in the Intel SoC".

There will be 16, 32 and 64 GB RAM variants of the Surface Laptop Studio 2. In terms of storage, there will be a choice between 512 GB, 1 TB or 2 TB SSDs, and the most expensive model will feature a microSD card slot. The existing Thunderbolt 3 and USB-C ports are now joined by a USB-A port, and a 58Wh battery provides up to 19 hours of run time.

Pricing for the Intel Xe GPU is said to be €2,249 (around $2,400), while the RTX 4050, 16 GB RAM model with a 512 GB SSD should be €2,729 (around $2,900). The RTX 4060 32 GB RAM, 1 TB SSD versions should cost and will probably go on sale for €3,199 (around $3,400), while the 64GB variant is expected to max out at €3,700 (around $3,950).

There are few changes to be found in the Surface Laptop Go 3, other than a switch to an Intel Core i5-1235U SoC running at 4.4GHz. The base model with 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD will sell for €899 (around $950).

Both the Surface Laptop Studio 2 and Surface Laptop Go 3 are due on sale from October 3.

Image credit: WinFuture

