How to change where toast notifications appear in Windows 10 and 11

1 Comment

Toast notifications in Windows 10 and 11 provide handy real-time updates and alerts. These notifications pop up from the bottom right corner of the system tray, and display brief, timely information about specific events or actions. They can include text, images, and buttons that allow the user to interact with the notification directly.

Users can choose which apps can send toast notifications, and adjust their priority levels to manage their visibility. They can also set quiet hours, during which notifications will not disturb them. But what if you want to customize things further and choose where these notifications pop up from? We have the answer.

SEE ALSO: Microsoft begins retiring its popular troubleshooters in Windows 11

Toaster is a free, open source program that lets you put toast notifications anywhere on screen.

You can choose between any of the four corners, or manually set X and Y coordinate offsets if you prefer fine grained control.

Setting the location of toast notifications is done using the configuration form accessed through the Toaster tray icon.

There are a few caveats to be aware of:

  • Currently only "native" notifications are supported. This unfortunately means that custom notifications (e.g. from MS Teams) are not supported.
  • Not all languages are supported automatically because the program needs to know the localized title of the notification window.

You can download version 1.0 of Toaster from GitHub here.

Image credit: elena.weinhardt.gmail.com/depositphotos

1 Comment
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Meta unveils a new Facebook logo, reactions and more

Amazon shows off new Fire TV devices

Amazon eero Max 7: What you need to know about the WiFi 7 mesh system

Amazon unveils next-gen Echo devices

GNOME 45 'Rīga' Linux desktop environment is released

Add 8TB of storage to your PlayStation 5 with the Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus SSD

Get a Linux-style tiling window manager on Windows

Most Commented Stories

Nitrux 3.0.0 raises the Linux bar while outshining Microsoft Windows 11

84 Comments

MiracleOS is everything we want Windows 12 to be (and more)

81 Comments

Microsoft Windows 11 users should switch to Ubuntu-based Linux Lite 6.6 now

34 Comments

Microsoft is dropping WordPad from Windows 10 and Windows 11

19 Comments

Google launches new service to eliminate virtual desktops

18 Comments

Microsoft is making some dramatic changes to drivers in Windows 11 and beyond

12 Comments

Microsoft begins retiring its popular troubleshooters in Windows 11

9 Comments

Microsoft Edge gains a secret option for screen grabbing videos

7 Comments

© 1998-2023 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.