Kodi 21 'Omega' reaches an important developer milestone -- download it now

Kodi 21 -- codenamed 'Omega' -- is the next version of the hugely popular home theater software. The Kodi Foundation has been alpha testing its program over the past few months, giving users who don’t mind living dangerously the chance to try out new features, fixes, and cleanups.

Today, a brand new build arrives, which will be more appealing to those users seeking greater stability from the software.

Kodi 21 'Omega' Beta 1 is available for download now. The team hasn’t yet listed the changes between this and the last build (Alpha 3), but it does say:

The Beta 1 pre-release build has become available because we think it is ready for wider testing and usage. It also means we are getting closer to a stable release of v21.

You can get Beta 1 from here. Select your platform of choice, and grab the new build from the Prerelease section.

We will update this post once the team makes the list of changes for this build available.