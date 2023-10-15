Rectify11 3.0 arrives to fix Windows 11 -- download it now

Although Microsoft is actively updating Windows 11, fixing problems and adding new features to its latest operating system -- most notably with the introduction of AI in the form of Copilot -- there are still lots of problems evident in the OS.

These issues and design inconsistencies ruin Windows 11 for many users, but thankfully Rectify11 is here to solve those, and the software has just been updated to version 3.0.

Rectify11 uses a number of tools to patch and replace Windows 11 inconsistencies. These include Resource Hacker, SecureUXTheme and WinverUWP. It also uses 8GadgetPack to bring Windows gadgets back to the desktop.

Features include:

Consistent icons and themes.

Cleaner Windows UI.

Easy to install and uninstall.

Ability to change themes with Rectify11 Control Center.

Changes from RC3 are:

bug fixes & improvements

removed control panel as it was not yet finished

improved translations

improved installation/uninstallation

added restart later

To install the software:

Download Rectify11Installer.exe. Run the installer. Select your installation options. Wait for it to install, then restart your PC to finish.

During the installation process you'll be given the option of choosing what elements of Windows 11 you'd like rectified -- System Icons (choose from basic and advanced), Themes, and Extras. Extras include enhanced context menus, rectified gadgets, accent color colorizing, Rectify11 wallpapers, and remastered user avatars.

As with any tool that modifies Windows, Rectify11 won't be for everyone, but version 3.0 is stable and you can always uninstall it if you don’t like the changes. Installing the mod won't interfere with Windows updates, although you may need to reinstall Rectify11 after any major feature updates to Windows 11.

The developers also note:

If you see white bars on Control Panel, re-run the installer, make sure System Icons > Basic > shell32.dll.mun is selected, then install.

You need to restart for themes to apply properly.

If the theme is still not applied properly, try reapplying it from Rectify11 Control Center.

Download Rectify11 3.0 from here.

Image credit: Vadymvdrobot/depositphotos.com