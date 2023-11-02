Lexar launches NM790 with Heatsink PCIe Gen4 NVMe M.2 SSD for PC and PS5

Lexar has just launched its latest product, the high-performance NM790 with Heatsink M.2 2280 PCIe Gen 4x4 NVMe SSD. No, it is not technically a new SSD -- it is just the existing NM790 but with a heatsink bolted on for improved cooling.

The NM790 with Heatsink offers read speeds of up to 7400MB/s and write speeds reaching 6500MB/s, marking a performance that is 2x swifter than the PCIe Gen 3 SSDs. This SSD doesn’t just stop at providing remarkable speed, it brings in an integrated heatsink to the table, ensuring your gaming rigs remain cool under the pressure of intense gaming sessions.

Joey Lopez, Director of Marketing, encapsulated the excitement surrounding this launch, “We are thrilled to offer gamers a powerful SSD with an integrated heatsink that allows players to squeeze the full performance out of their PlayStation 5 gaming systems while keeping their consoles cool.”

This new version is set to carve a niche for itself in the gaming SSD market. It’s not just about the impressive sequential read and write speeds; the random read and write speeds of up to 1,100K IOPs showcase a well-rounded performance profile that’s geared towards satisfying the most demanding of gamers.

Available on Amazon at a promotional price till November 6, there’s a generous discount on the 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB capacities. It can be had here starting at just $72.

