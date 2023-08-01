Lexar launches high-performance NM790 M.2 NVMe SSD and ARES RGB desktop memory

Today, Lexar launches a trio of game-changing additions to its gaming portfolio. The new arrivals, namely Lexar NM790 M.2 2280 PCIe Gen 4x4 NVMe SSD, Lexar ARES RGB DDR5 Desktop Memory in 6400MT/s, and Lexar ARES RGB DDR4 Desktop Memory in 3600MT/s, are available to PC gamers.

Starting off with the Lexar NM790 M.2 NVMe SSD, this storage solution is a gaming and content creation powerhouse, delivering read speeds up to an astounding 7400MB/s and write speeds up to 6500MB/s. Built on PCIe Gen4 technology and coupled with HMB 3.0 and Dynamic SLC Cache, the NM790 SSD is your trusty sidekick for annihilating adversaries in gaming or tackling demanding creative tasks.

Meanwhile, the Lexar ARES RGB DDR5 Desktop Memory in 6400MT/s is a game-changer in the truest sense. Utilizing the power of the next-gen DDR5 technology, it incorporates a high-quality aluminum heat spreader. Not only does it add a stylish aesthetic, but it also maintains optimum system temperatures, enabling high performance, stability, and reliability.

As for the Lexar ARES RGB DDR4 Desktop Memory in 3600MT/s, this brings visually striking RGB lighting into the mix. The memory module features an aluminum heat spreader and a distinctive wing design for efficient heat dissipation. This ensures the gaming rig remains cool, even under the stress of overclocking.

To add an extra touch of personalization, both Lexar ARES RGB DDR5 and DDR4 Desktop Memory are equipped with Lexar RGB Sync. This potent RGB lighting control software allows gamers to personalize and synchronize lighting effects in terms of color, intensity, and speed.

Joey Lopez, Director of Brand Marketing, shared, “We’re excited to offer gamers a variety of choices so they can build out their rigs according to their requirements. Our powerful SSDs and overclocked memory give gamers the performance they demand, allowing them to level-up their game.”

For those looking to upgrade their systems, the Lexar NM790 M.2 2280 PCIe Gen 4x4 NVMe SSD is available here with different capacities ranging from 512GB for $49.99, going up to 4TB for $209.99. The Lexar ARES RGB DDR5 Desktop Memory in 6400MT/s is available here now as a 32GB kit (16GB x 2) for $124.99. Finally, the Lexar ARES RGB DDR4 Desktop Memory in 3600MT/s is available here for $59.99 for a 16GB kit (8GB x 2) and $79.99 for a 32GB kit (16GB x 2).

