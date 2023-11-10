Get 'Cloud Security Automation' (worth $39.99) for FREE

No Comments

For many enterprises, the move to cloud computing has raised concerns for security, but when applications are architected with focus on security, cloud platforms can be made just as secure as on-premises platforms.

Cloud instances can be kept secure by employing security automation that helps make your data meet your organization's security policy.

SEE ALSO:

This book starts with the basics of why cloud security is important and how automation can be the most effective way of controlling cloud security. You will then delve deeper into the AWS cloud environment and its security services by dealing with security functions such as Identity and Access Management and will also learn how these services can be automated.

Moving forward, you will come across aspects such as cloud storage and data security, automating cloud deployments, and so on. Then, you'll work with OpenStack security modules and learn how private cloud security functions can be automated for better time- and cost-effectiveness.

Toward the end of the book, you will gain an understanding of the security compliance requirements for your Cloud. By the end of this book, you will have hands-on experience of automating your cloud security and governance.

Cloud Security Automation, from Packt, usually retails for $39.99 but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

All you must do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download button.

The offer expires on November 21, so act fast.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Get 'Cloud Security Automation' (worth $39.99) for FREE

To fix BI, build it into your applications

The evolving challenge of insider threats

Why ChatGPT won't solve your real-time translation needs

Best Windows apps this week

Malwarebytes for Business rebrands as 'ThreatDown'

Microsoft celebrates two decades of delivering scheduled Windows updates on Patch Tuesday

Most Commented Stories

Forget Windows 12, Nitrux 3.1.0 Linux distribution should be your next OS

33 Comments

Forget Windows 12, the stunning MiracleOS could be the ultimate operating system

31 Comments

BitLocker could be cutting the performance of SSDs almost in half in Windows 11

27 Comments

Demands grow for Microsoft to extend the life of Windows 10 and offer security updates for longer

20 Comments

Canonical withdraws Ubuntu Desktop 23.10 ISO after discovery of hate speech in translations

18 Comments

Microsoft Edge is snooping on your Chrome browsing activity; here's how to stop it

17 Comments

Say no to Microsoft Windows 11 -- make Slackel Linux 7.7 'Openbox' your next OS

15 Comments

Netflix is increasing prices by as much as 20 percent for many US customers

14 Comments

© 1998-2023 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.