Get '500 Great Ways to Save For Dummies' (worth $12) for FREE

No Comments

With high prices for everything from food to gas, how can you make ends meet -- and still have enough for the things you love? 

500 Great Ways to Save For Dummies is packed with creative ideas for cutting costs in small and big ways, in dozens of categories, ranging from groceries and healthcare to education, travel, and major purchases.

This fun book helps you get into a saving mindset, know where your money goes, and whittle down debt. These quick tips are so easy you can start saving today!

  • Reduce everyday costs of groceries, restaurant meals, gas, utilities, home maintenance, healthcare, and insurance
  • Save money on fitness, pet care, entertainment, and all your hobbies
  • Cut costs on big-ticket items including vacations, cars, and appliances
  • Find free stuff, special discounts, and money-saving apps

This is the only book you need to save money throughout the year!

500 Great Ways to Save For Dummies, from Wiley, usually retails for $12 but -- as another great way to save money -- BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

All you must do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download button.

The offer expires on November 22, so act fast.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Monoprice launches 40-inch CrystalPro Ultrawide QHD 144Hz USB-C monitor

Get '500 Great Ways to Save For Dummies' (worth $12) for FREE

SABRENT launches 5-Bay USB-C Docking Station for 2.5-inch SATA HDDs and SSDs with integrated cooling fan (DS-5R15)

Governance and security are top priorities for data teams

Get 'Causal Artificial Intelligence' (worth $21) for FREE

WhatsApp now lets you hide your IP address, but there are a couple of catches

Organizations plan to use more AI in the next few years

Most Commented Stories

Forget Windows 12, Nitrux 3.1.0 Linux distribution should be your next OS

33 Comments

Forget Windows 12, the stunning MiracleOS could be the ultimate operating system

31 Comments

BitLocker could be cutting the performance of SSDs almost in half in Windows 11

27 Comments

Demands grow for Microsoft to extend the life of Windows 10 and offer security updates for longer

20 Comments

Canonical withdraws Ubuntu Desktop 23.10 ISO after discovery of hate speech in translations

18 Comments

Microsoft Edge is snooping on your Chrome browsing activity; here's how to stop it

17 Comments

Say no to Microsoft Windows 11 -- make Slackel Linux 7.7 'Openbox' your next OS

15 Comments

Netflix is increasing prices by as much as 20 percent for many US customers

14 Comments

© 1998-2023 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.