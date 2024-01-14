Streaming the AFC Wild Card football game exclusively on Peacock was a huge success for the NFL, but it sucks for traditional TV consumers

Despite complaints from many football fans, the NFL's first-ever exclusively live-streamed playoff game, hosted on Peacock, has apparently set new records. The Kansas City Chiefs, led by two-time Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes, triumphed over the Miami Dolphins with a score of 26-7, in what was the fourth-coldest NFL game ever recorded. This historic event took place in front of a crowd of over 71,000 fans, marking a significant milestone for both the NFL and Peacock.

The Peacock Exclusive AFC Wild Card Game reached a staggering 27.6 million total viewers, according to Nielsen data. The game peaked with 24.6 million viewers in the second quarter, and set a new U.S. record as the most-streamed event with an average audience of approximately 23.0 million viewers across various platforms. This surge in digital viewership represents a 6 percent increase from the previous year's primetime AFC Wild Card Game.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell weighed in on the event, expressing enthusiasm about the partnership and its outcomes. He stated, “We couldn’t be prouder of our partnership with Peacock and are thrilled with the results of the first-ever exclusively live streamed NFL playoff game. To best serve our fans, we need to ensure games are available to them as their viewing habits change and this includes digital distribution as we continue to help shape the future of the sports and entertainment industry.”

While the Peacock Exclusive AFC Wild Card Game represents a significant moment for the NFL and Peacock, signaling a major shift in the landscape of sports broadcasting towards digital platforms, it also raises questions about the broader implications for consumer accessibility.

The move towards exclusive streaming may not be entirely beneficial for all audiences, particularly for those without access to advanced streaming technology or a preference for traditional TV viewing. This shift highlights a potential concern: as sports broadcasting increasingly embraces digital platforms, it risks alienating a portion of its loyal fan base, sparking a debate about the balance between innovation and accessibility in the future of sports viewership.