This free Windows 11 clone, with Copilot AI, has been updated -- download it now!

2 Comments

Microsoft Windows might have its issues from time to time, but each iteration is well-designed and easy to use. That isn’t always something that can be said of rival operating systems.

For that reason, some Linux OSes borrow heavily from Windows aesthetics. If you’ve ever wondered what it would be like to run a non-Microsoft version of Windows 11, then the answer is Wubuntu.

SEE ALSO:

Based on Ubuntu Linux, there are two flavors of this Windows-inspired OS -- Windows Ubuntu 11 Plasma, which looks and behaves like Windows 11, and Windows Ubuntu 11 Cinnamon, which is a Windows 10 clone.

Windows Ubuntu 11 Plasma not only looks like Windows 11, it runs Windows software via Wine, and has PowerToys. Microsoft Edge, and Copilot AI installed and ready to use. What it doesn’t have is a need for TPM, secure boot, or a lot of system resources. If your computer isn’t up to the task of running Windows 11, there’s a good chance it will handle Wubuntu with ease.

This is what’s new in the latest release, Wubuntu 11.4.4:

This version updates all system libraries, fixes and adds several features to the PowerToys system tool. The highlights are: New PowerToys 14.2, Wine 9, Microsoft Copilot update, Kernel update and general system resources.

You can download the latest version of Wubuntu from here.

2 Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Score BIG with TCL’s Super Bowl LVIII television deals: immersive TV viewing experience for NFL Football fans

HP CEO explains why the company is bricking third-party ink printers

New resource helps enterprises prepare for post-quantum security

This free Windows 11 clone, with Copilot AI, has been updated -- download it now!

Enterprise digital infrastructure expected to shift to subscription models

Apple releases iOS 17.3 with AirPlay hotel support, Stolen Device Protection and more

Amazon offers MAJOR savings on Plugable products

Most Commented Stories

Windows XP 2024 Edition is everything Windows 11 should be

188 Comments

Ditch Microsoft Windows 11: SparkyLinux rolling 2024.01 emerges as the superior, cutting-edge alternative

116 Comments

Switch to Linux as your New Year's resolution -- delete Microsoft Windows 11 and install Nitrux 3.2.1 today!

113 Comments

The 'revolutionary' Windows 12 is the Microsoft operating system we need!

87 Comments

Microsoft wants you to know how easy it is to switch to Windows 11

64 Comments

Microsoft's 'Copilot Key' for Windows 11 devices -- a misstep in keyboard evolution or a privacy nightmare?

27 Comments

Windows 10 users with KB5034441 update failure need to manually resize partitions to fix the problem

19 Comments

Betterbird 115.6.1 -- the email client Thunderbird could have been

16 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.