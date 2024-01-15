The 'revolutionary' Windows 12 is the Microsoft operating system we need!

Microsoft is set to pull the plug on Windows 10 in the near future, leaving people with the choice of upgrading to Windows 11, or hanging on for the inevitable follow up, which is expected to be Windows 12.

Although Microsoft hasn't officially announced that next-gen operating system yet, it has dropped plenty of hints, and rumors suggest we might see Windows 12 arrive sooner rather than later. If you’re wondering what the new OS might look like, we have an idea.

Prolific concept creator AR 4789, who previously imagined a Windows alternative called MiracleOS, and most recently showed us a modern version of XP, has channeled his creative abilities into envisioning what Windows 12 might look like.

This isn’t actually his first Windows 12 concept. A month ago he created a video showing us the future OS being installed. You can watch that video here.

His latest concept focuses on what Windows 12 would like when up and running. and starts by showing us the evolution of Microsoft's operating system.

New features and highlights in this concept include a minimalist Start menu, redesigned File Explorer, interactive Settings, and improved Quick Settings.

AI is guaranteed to form an important part of Windows 12, and here it is being used to create Windows wallpaper from a text prompt.

Watch the full video below and share your thoughts on it in the comments section. What would you like to see in Windows 12?