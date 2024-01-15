The 'revolutionary' Windows 12 is the Microsoft operating system we need!

No Comments

Microsoft is set to pull the plug on Windows 10 in the near future, leaving people with the choice of upgrading to Windows 11, or hanging on for the inevitable follow up, which is expected to be Windows 12.

Although Microsoft hasn't officially announced that next-gen operating system yet, it has dropped plenty of hints, and rumors suggest we might see Windows 12 arrive sooner rather than later. If you’re wondering what the new OS might look like, we have an idea.

SEE ALSO:

Prolific concept creator AR 4789, who previously imagined a Windows alternative called MiracleOS, and most recently showed us a modern version of XP, has channeled his creative abilities into envisioning what Windows 12 might look like.

This isn’t actually his first Windows 12 concept. A month ago he created a video showing us the future OS being installed. You can watch that video here.

His latest concept focuses on what Windows 12 would like when up and running. and starts by showing us the evolution of Microsoft's operating system.

New features and highlights in this concept include a minimalist Start menu, redesigned File Explorer, interactive Settings, and improved Quick Settings.

AI is guaranteed to form an important part of Windows 12, and here it is being used to create Windows wallpaper from a text prompt.

Watch the full video below and share your thoughts on it in the comments section. What would you like to see in Windows 12?

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

The 'revolutionary' Windows 12 is the Microsoft operating system we need!

Xiaomi launches Redmi Note 13 Android smartphones

Balancing risk and reward with low-code and no-code platforms [Q&A]

Streaming the AFC Wild Card football game exclusively on Peacock was a huge success for the NFL, but it sucks for traditional TV consumers

Transcend unveils new portable SSDs

Death by a thousand cuts: How to prepare for the demise of third-party cookies

Microsoft rushes to calm fears about Copilot running automatically in Windows 11

Most Commented Stories

Windows XP 2024 Edition is everything Windows 11 should be

187 Comments

Switch to Linux as your New Year's resolution -- delete Microsoft Windows 11 and install Nitrux 3.2.1 today!

112 Comments

Experts say the end of Windows 10 support could turn 240 million PCs into e-waste

42 Comments

Christmas comes early to the Linux community -- Zorin OS 17 is here to replace Windows 11 on your PC

37 Comments

Microsoft's 'Copilot Key' for Windows 11 devices -- a misstep in keyboard evolution or a privacy nightmare?

27 Comments

Windows 10 users with KB5034441 update failure need to manually resize partitions to fix the problem

18 Comments

Microsoft has completely killed off WordPad in Windows 11... and more apps will follow

15 Comments

Steam ends support for Windows 7 and Windows 8

11 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.