Kodi 21 'Omega' hits a big development milestone -- download it now!

Kodi 21 -- codenamed 'Omega' -- is the next version of the hugely popular home theater software. The Kodi Foundation released the second beta version of the program two months ago, introducing a number of new features, fixes, and cleanups.

Today, a brand new build arrives, which will be much more appealing to those users seeking greater stability from the software.

Kodi 21 'Omega' Beta 3 is available for download now, bringing the finished version ever nearer.

The team hasn't released a list of the highlights in this new build yet, but says:

The Beta 3 pre-release build has become available because we think it is ready for wider testing and usage. It also means we are getting closer to a stable release of v21.

We will update this article with the list of changes and improvements once it becomes available.

You can get Beta 3 from here. Select your platform of choice, and grab the new build from the Prerelease section.

Image Credit: Photographerlondon/Dreamstime.com