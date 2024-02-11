Surprise! Kodi 20 'Nexus' gets an unexpected final release -- here's why you should install it

No Comments

The Kodi Foundation is gearing up to release the next version of its popular home theater software, Kodi 21 'Omega', but it is ensuring that users of the current 'Nexus' generation don't get forgotten.

A month ago, the team announced the release of Kodi 20.3, which was intended to be the final update from the Nexus line. However, it turns out it wasn’t the last release for Kodi 20 users.

Announcing the arrival of a surprise new build, the team says “It looks like one last hurrah was premature for the "Nexus" line: we find ourselves back again already, this time with a new 20.4 release".

Although there are no new features in this release, it does fix a number of issues.

Release notes highlights are:

Build

  • A backport aimed at fixing the failure rate of binary addon builds has been merged.

Input

  • Update to the controller addons.

Platform Specific

  • Android
    • Several fixes have been backported from master to fix deployment issues on Google Play.
    • A number of fixes backported to resolve input issues (remotes/controllers).
  • iOS/tvOS
    • A long-time-coming fix to reduce black screen playback when interlaced content is played on iOS/tvOS. Users should no longer have to specifically disable VTB Hardware playback for most interlaced content. Please keep in mind some methods of content playback (HTTP URLs provided in .strm files) will still be affected.
    • A memory leak with game controllers on iOS/tvOS has been fixed.
  • tvOS
    • @Fixed what seems to be a long standing bug regarding framework plist metadata for shared library frameworks.
  • Windows
    • A fix for AESinkWASAPI to improve fallback when the exact output channel layout isn't supported by drivers or hardware.

The new build can be downloaded directly from here. Just choose the platform you require.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Surprise! Kodi 20 'Nexus' gets an unexpected final release -- here's why you should install it

Windows 11: Even Notepad gets AI support

How to enable the new taskbar animation effects Microsoft has hidden in Windows 11

Don't watch Taylor Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce play NFL Football: Install Debian Linux 12.5 during Super Bowl LVIII instead

Microsoft quietly fixes Windows 11 Copilot bug that caused desktop icons to move around

Linux goes nuclear: Fedora Atomic Desktops are here to nuke Microsoft Windows and Apple macOS into oblivion

CRKD unveils NEO S Wireless Collectible Controller for Nintendo Switch, PC, mobile devices, and Smart TVs

Most Commented Stories

Windows XP 2024 Edition is everything Windows 11 should be

190 Comments

Ditch Microsoft Windows 11: SparkyLinux rolling 2024.01 emerges as the superior, cutting-edge alternative

147 Comments

Windows 7 returns with the stunning 2024 Edition

131 Comments

The 'revolutionary' Windows 12 is the Microsoft operating system we need!

91 Comments

Transform Windows 10 or 11 into Windows 7 or Vista with a single command

72 Comments

Microsoft wants you to know how easy it is to switch to Windows 11

68 Comments

Escape the death grip of Windows 11 and embrace Linux: Nitrux 3.3.0 unveils a world beyond Microsoft's boundaries

54 Comments

Linux goes nuclear: Fedora Atomic Desktops are here to nuke Microsoft Windows and Apple macOS into oblivion

29 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.