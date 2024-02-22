WhatsApp finally adds much-needed text formatting options

Green nail varnish WhatsApp

Catching up with just about every other messaging app currently available, WhatsApp has finally expanded the range of text formatting options it offers.

Before you get too excited, though, temper your expectations -- you're not being given access to a word processor-like options. Joining the existing bold, italic, strikethrough and monospace options are new code, quote and list options complete with a new batch of text-based shortcuts.

The new formatting options are coming to all platforms -- iOS, Android, macOS, Windows and the web -- and the rollout is under way right now. In all, there are four new options: bulleted lists, numbered lists, block quotes and inline code.

As shared by WABetaInfo on X, news of the expanded range of formatting options came from Mark Zuckerberg:

As Zuckerberg's announcement shows, there a text-based shortcuts that can be used to access these formatting options, in addition to button-based controls.

WhatsApp has not indicated the timeline for the rollout so if you don't see these options at the moment, you're just going to have to be patient.

Image credit: Alejandro27 / Dreamstime.com

