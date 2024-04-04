Get 'Python 3 Using ChatGPT/GPT-4' (worth $54.99) for FREE

Ever wanted to learn Python using ChatGPT/GPT-4? The process is easier than you might think.

This book is intended primarily for people who want to learn both Python 3 and how to use ChatGPT with Python. It covers an introduction to fundamental aspects of Python programming, including various data types, number formatting, Unicode handling, and text manipulation techniques, loops, conditional logic, and reserved words in Python.

Next, the text transitions to Generative AI, discussing its distinction from Conversational AI. Popular platforms and models, including ChatGPT, GPT-4, and their competitors, are presented to give readers an understanding of the current AI landscape.

The book also sheds light on the capabilities of ChatGPT, its strengths, weaknesses, and potential applications. In addition, you will learn how to generate a variety of Python 3 code samples.

Code samples and figures from the book are available for downloading.

The book provides a bridge between the worlds of Python programming and AI, aiming to equip readers with the knowledge and skills to navigate both subjects.

Python 3 Using ChatGPT/GPT-4, from Mercury Learning and Information, usually retails for $54.99 but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

All you must do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download button.

The offer expires on April 17, so act fast.