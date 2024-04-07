Microsoft issues a fix and a workaround for Sysprep error 0x80073cf2 in Window 10

There is good news for Windows 10 users who have been experiencing 0x80073cf2 errors when using the System Preparation Tool. Microsoft has published details of a work around as well as releasing an update that addresses the issue.

The problem was actually fixed a few days ago, although Microsoft made little noise about it at the time. The preview of the KB5035941 update released late last month not only brought new features to Windows 10, but also resolved the Sysprep issue.

In support documentation, Microsoft explains that: "After you install an update released on or after November 30, 2023 for Windows 10, version 22H2 and then run the System Preparation Tool (Sysprep.exe) in Audit mode, you might receive an error message".

The same document explains that the problem has been fixed as of the March preview update:

This issue is resolved in updates released on and after March 26, 2024 (KB5035941). We recommend you install the latest security update for your device. It contains important improvements and issue resolutions, including this one.

Aware that not everyone -- particularly organizations and businesses -- is in a position to install updates as soon as they are released, Microsoft has also shared details of a workaround. More information is available here.

