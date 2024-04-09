Google brings its new and improved Find My Device network to the US and Canada

Google Find My Device

As anticipated just last week, Google had started to properly roll out the updated version of Find My Device to Android users in the US and Canada.

Described as a "new, crowdsourced network of over a billion Android devices", Find My Device is comparable to the Find My device-locating system from Apple. Initially, there is support for locating phones and tablets -- including, in some instances, when they have no power or are offline -- but starting next month, third-party Bluetooth tracker tags will be made available as well.

See also:

The ability to locate offline devices is limited to handsets with special hardware, but it's a major feature of Find My Device. This is not something that everyone will be able to take advantage of, so the May launch of tracking tags from the likes of Chipolo and Pebblebee next month will be key to the success and popularity of the system.

There is huge potential in third-party tags. They will make it possible to determine and monitor the location of everything from keys and luggage to pets and children. It is also possible to share tracking capabilities with others, so more than one person is able to check the location of a device or tag.

As with AirTags, there have been concerns about privacy and security issues associated with tracking tags, and Google is quick to highlight compatibility with unknown tracker alerts across Android and iOS.

While Google intends to roll out Find My Device globally, the company has not shared details of any sort of timescale expanding availability beyond the borders of the US and Canada.

More information about the capabilities, present and future, of Find My Device is available here.

