Nearly 1 in 5 ransomware attacks results in a lawsuit

No Comments

A new study from Comparitech finds that around a fifth of ransomware attacks in the US led to a lawsuit in 2023.

It shows that 355 lawsuits were filed following 3,002 ransomware attacks. Of these 228 have been completed and 134 were successful -- that is they led to a data breach settlement, resulted in the company being fined for failing to safeguard systems and/or data, or were settled out of court.

In 112 cases, settlement figures are available. These totaled over $245 million with the average settlement being $2.2 million. 2023 saw an average settlement figure of nearly $2.1 million.

Rebecca Moody, head of data research at Comparitech, writes on the company's blog. "When we look at the success of these lawsuits by year, we can also see a rise in the number of cases that are dismissed voluntarily by the plaintiff or are settled out of court. For example, in 2020, two out of 39 completed lawsuits (five percent) were dismissed voluntarily, while this rose to 24 out of 31 (77 percent) in 2023."

Healthcare has seen the highest percentage of lawsuits filed following ransomware attacks. Since 2018, 111 out of 521 attacks (21 percent) have seen lawsuits being filed. Of these 43 percent have been successful, that’s 87 percent when including voluntary dismissals.

The education sector has the lowest success rate at 20 percent. While in construction and food suits are 100 percent successful these sectors have the lowest number of cases filed.

The utilities sector has seen only one successful suit. Interestingly three claims against Colonial Pipeline following the 2021 attack have all been dismissed by the Federal Court in Georgia.

One of the primary reasons for lawsuits being filed is data breaches. 283.3 million records were involved in the 355 attacks where lawsuits have been filed. These records account for around 80 percent of the records impacted across all confirmed ransomware attacks since 2018.

You can get much more detail about the findings on the Comparitech blog.

Photo credit: bikeriderlondon / Shutterstock

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Get 'Microsoft Excel Dashboards & Reports For Dummies, 4th Edition' (worth $24) for FREE

VNC is the hacker's favorite remote desktop tool

The human challenges of dealing with security alert backlogs [Q&A]

Nearly 1 in 5 ransomware attacks results in a lawsuit

O&O SafeErase 19 unveils isolated Fortress environment, refreshed user interface

Apple unveils Beats Solo Buds and Solo 4 headphones

HighPoint launches Rocket 1608A PCIe Gen5 x16 to 8-M.2x4 NVMe Switch Add-In Card

Most Commented Stories

Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11 and hello to Nitrux Linux 3.4.0 'pl'

62 Comments

Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11 and hello to Nitrux Linux 3.4.1

39 Comments

The stunning Windows 13 -- yes, 13! -- is the Microsoft operating system we want

23 Comments

Microsoft 'improves' Windows 11 by bringing ads to the Start menu in the US

21 Comments

Windows 11 slammed for its 'comically bad' performance even on high-end hardware

18 Comments

Microsoft is up to its old tricks yet again -- Windows 10 users harassed with full-screen Windows 11 upgrade warnings

18 Comments

Outrageous: Microsoft to charge $61 for Windows 10 updates -- consider switching to Linux!

18 Comments

Microsoft releases preview version of Office 2024 for Windows and macOS -- download it now!

17 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.