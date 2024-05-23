Master Generative AI: Grab your FREE copy of 'The Quick Guide to Prompt Engineering' (worth $24.99) NOW

Design and use generative AI prompts that get helpful and practical results in this concise and quick start guide.

In The Quick Guide to Prompt Engineering, renowned technology futurist and AI thought leader Ian Khan delivers a practical and insightful resource for taking the first steps in understanding and learning how to use generative AI. You will learn how to design and use prompts to get the most out of Large Language Model generative AI applications like ChatGPT, DALL-E, and Google’s Bard, and explore how to understand generative artificial intelligence and how to engineer prompts in a wide variety of industry use cases.

SEE ALSO: Unlock your FREE copy of 'The Cybersecurity Manager's Guide' (worth $39.99) -- limited time offer

You’ll also find illuminating case studies and hands-on exercises, as well as step-by-step guides, to get you up to speed on prompt engineering in no time at all.

The book has been written for the non-technical user to take the first steps in the world of generative AI.

Along with a helpful glossary of common terms, lists of useful additional reading and resources, and other resources, you’ll get:

Explanations of the basics of generative artificial intelligence that help you to learn what’s going on under the hood of ChatGPT and other LLMs

Stepwise guides to creating effective, efficient, and ethical prompts that help you get the most utility possible from these exciting new tools

Strategies for generating text, images, video, voice, music, and other audio from various publicly available artificial intelligence tools

Perfect for anyone with an interest in one of the newest and most practical technological advancements recently released to the public, The Quick Guide to Prompt Engineering is a must-read for tech enthusiasts, marketers, content creators, technical professionals, data experts, and anyone else expected to understand and use generative AI at work or at home. No previous experience is required.

The Quick Guide to Prompt Engineering from Wiley, usually retails for $24.99 but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

All you must do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download button.

The offer expires on June 4, so act fast.