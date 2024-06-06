Proton Pass comes to macOS and Linux

As promised, Proton has released Proton Pass desktop apps for macOS and Linux. With this addition, the password manager now has an app on all major platforms including Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, iOS/iPadOS, and ChromeOS (via Android app).

For macOS users, the launch includes a new standalone native Safari browser extension. This extension enhances the functionality of Safari’s built-in password manager by enabling users to sync their logins across different browsers and devices, providing increased convenience and security for those using macOS’s default browser.

The Linux version of Proton Pass is designed to support all Debian and RedHat-based distributions such as Ubuntu, Debian, Fedora, and CentOS. All Proton Pass apps and browser extensions are accessible to all users, with offline mode available for those with a paid plan.

You can download Proton Pass here now.