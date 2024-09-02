Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11 and hello to Nitrux Linux 3.6.1

Nitrux, the Debian-based distribution known for its focus on simplicity and performance, has just released version 3.6.1, codenamed “lp.” This release packs a series of updates and fixes that are aimed at improving the overall experience for both new and existing users.

If you’ve been contemplating a switch from Windows 11, Nitrux 3.6.1 is the perfect alternative. You can download an ISO here now.

Why consider switching to Nitrux from Windows 11?

While Windows 11 offers a familiar environment for many users, it’s not without its share of frustrations, particularly regarding performance issues and resource consumption on older hardware. Nitrux, on the other hand, is designed to be lightweight, fast, and customizable, making it an attractive choice for those seeking a more streamlined and efficient computing experience.

One of the standout features of Nitrux 3.6.1 is its use of the Linux 6.9.12-2 (Liquorix) kernel, which is optimized for performance and low latency. This makes Nitrux a solid choice for users who need a responsive system, whether for development, media production, or daily tasks.

Key updates and features in Nitrux 3.6.1 “lp”

: This release adds support for a wide array of languages, including Bulgarian, Ukrainian, Georgian, Korean, and many more, ensuring a more inclusive experience for users around the globe. New Tools and Utilities: Nitrux 3.6.1 introduces pipx, a package manager for installing and running Python applications in isolated environments. The distribution also includes desktop launchers for installing popular applications like LibreOffice and Bauh, catering to users who require a comprehensive suite of tools right out of the box.

Addressing known issues

While Nitrux 3.6.1 offers a many great features, the development team has been transparent about ongoing challenges, particularly with the Liquorix kernel and NVIDIA drivers. Users experiencing kernel panics with the Linux 6.10 version are advised to use Kernel Boot to add it to the root directory. The Nitrux team welcomes feedback and contributions from the community to further enhance the distribution’s stability and security.

Why Nitrux?

For users looking to escape the ecosystem constraints of Windows 11, Nitrux offers a refreshing alternative. Its focus on simplicity, security, and performance, combined with its commitment to continuous improvement, makes it a compelling choice for anyone considering a switch.

Image Credit: Fuzzbones / Dreamstime.com