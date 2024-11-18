Tiny11core maker updated to support Windows 11 24H2

Windows 11 24H2 2024

For fans of debloating Windows, Tiny11 has been a godsend. The free utility has made it possible to debloat Windows 11 and shrink the installation footprint of the operating system far beyond what many people thought possible.

Now there is a new version of the decrapifier available, updated with full support for the recently released Windows 11 24H2.

With the release of this updated version of Tiny11 core maker, it is now possible to run the very latest edition of Windows 11 free from any unwanted components.

The developers, NTDEV, apologized for the release having taken longer to appear than many people would have hoped.

Tiny11 core maker

There is a huge amount of bloat that the tool is able to strip out of Windows 11 so you can create installation media from an official Microsoft Windows 11 image with nothing but the absolute essentials left in place.

Full details and the download can be found on the Tiny11 builder Github repository.

Image credit: vadimrysev / depositphotos

