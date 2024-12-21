Acorn 8 for macOS debuts machine learning tools for a limited-time $19.99

While I’m primarily a Linux user, when I use macOS on my Mac mini, Acorn is my go-to image editor. It’s a great value from an independent developer and has just gotten even better with the release of Acorn 8. This update is packed with major upgrades, and best of all, it’s on sale for a limited time for $19.99, maintaining its one-time purchase model. Yes, folks, you read that right -- Acorn still isn’t subscription-based. Very nice!

One of the most exciting additions is a set of tools that harness machine learning. The new “Select Subject” and “Mask Subject” commands automatically identify and isolate the primary focus in an image, while “Remove Background” eliminates backgrounds without adding a layer mask. These features make it easier than ever to clean up and enhance photos.

A brand-new “New Live Text” tool is another standout. This lets users extract text from an image, either by clicking to copy all text or by selecting specific areas. Acorn 8 also adds a “Copy Bitmap Text to Clipboard” action, streamlining workflows that involve text-heavy images.

Shape editing gets a boost with the “Quick Processor,” a faster version of the Shape Processor. It allows duplication, rotation, and transformation of shapes, with advanced customization via JavaScript snippets. The tool opens up creative possibilities for bezier shapes and more.

Measurement tools have been revamped, with support for inches, centimeters, and pixels across tools. Measurement preferences are now saved within files, enabling users to switch seamlessly between projects. Additionally, the new on-canvas ruler allows precise measurements and can even set an image’s DPI.

Data-driven design is now possible with Acorn 8’s “Data Merge” feature. By pointing the app to a CSV file, users can dynamically swap text or bitmap graphics, perfect for creating templates like invitations or labels.

Color enthusiasts will appreciate the introduction of LUT support, enabling professional-grade color mapping for unique effects. Users can download LUTs or create custom LUT files using Acorn’s HALD image tools.

Other highlights include a new Polygon Shape tool for creating multisided shapes, improved export options like JPEG XL and Animated PNG, and the ability to save presets for web exports. Acorn also introduces handy shortcuts, such as a Command Bar action to crop in popular aspect ratios and a “Trim to Inner Opaque Edges” action for tidying up rotated images.

For developers and tinkerers, Acorn’s Plug-In API now supports bezier paths, offering deeper control. Shortcuts integration has been rewritten using Apple’s App Intents framework, paving the way for Siri-driven commands in the future. The app has also moved entirely to Metal, ditching OpenGL for better performance.

Minor quality-of-life improvements include better snapping, enhanced crop tools, an upgraded text tool, and the ability to copy color codes in various formats. Animated PNGs and GIFs now play in the export preview, and new preferences allow grids to show by default.

Acorn 8 offers incredible value for $19.99 during its launch sale (buy it here), whether you’re a hobbyist or a seasoned designer. Its combination of cutting-edge features and thoughtful updates ensures it remains a top choice for Mac users.