Windows 11 is finally getting a decent battery tool -- here's how to enable it so you know how much power you have left

No Comments
Flay battery icon

Laptop users rejoice -- Microsoft is finally getting around to making life a little easier for you. When you’re working on battery power, you really need to know how much juice you have left, and this is something that has been frustrating to access in Windows 11.

While hovering the cursor over the taskbar battery icon is not exactly a massive hardship, most other devices and operating systems provide much more helpful information that is visible at all times. Windows 11 users can now look forward to the same, with the taskbar showing the battery percentage permanently.

See also:

For now, this is not an option that is available to everyone as it is a new addition to the Insider builds of Windows 11. More than this, it is not something that it accessible by default -- it needs to be unlocked with a special tool and then enabled if you want it.

The hidden feature was spotted, as so many are, by PhantomOfEarth who shared the discovery on X:

Using one of our favorite utilities,  Vivetool, it is possible to unlock the option which can then be toggled on and off in Settings. With Vivetool installed, use the command vivetool /enable /id:48822452 or vivetool /enable /id: 48433719, restart Windows and you’re good to go.

The option to display the battery percentage is something that users of Windows 11 on laptops have been practically begging for, so it is good to see that Microsoft has finally listened; better late than never!

Image credit: Nolimit46Dreamstime.com

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

The European Commission wants Elon Musk to reveal the secrets of the X recommendation algorithm (don’t we all?)

Key developments and challenges in LLMs [Q&A]

Windows 11 is finally getting a decent battery tool -- here's how to enable it so you know how much power you have left

Rhino Linux 2025.1 is a smart choice for those ready to leave Windows

Kodi 21.2 'Omega' has arrived and you should download it immediately!

Donald Trump saves TikTok!

How to buy Donald Trump’s $TRUMP memecoin using Solana

Most Commented Stories

New year, new Microsoft OS -- the stunning Windows 25 is everything Windows 12 should be

44 Comments

Can siduction OS seduce you into saying goodbye to Windows 11 in 2025?

34 Comments

Optimum 10 Pro is an upgraded version of Windows 10 with next-level performance, privacy and control

28 Comments

Like magic! Transform Windows 11 into the Microsoft OS you've always wanted in just a couple of mouse clicks

20 Comments

Say goodbye to Windows 11 and switch to MX Linux 23.5 for a faster PC

13 Comments

Microsoft says 2025 is the year to ditch Windows 10 and embrace Windows 11

10 Comments

Millions of Windows 10 PCs face security disaster as Microsoft ends support

9 Comments

The human brain processes data slower than your old dial-up modem

7 Comments

© 1998-2025 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.