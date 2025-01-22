LibreELEC 12.0.2, the Linux distribution for Kodi, gets feature-packed Omega 21.2 update

LibreELEC, the lightweight Linux distribution designed exclusively to run Kodi, has released version 12.0.2. This latest update brings Kodi (Omega) 21.2 along with several notable changes and improvements. However, users running 64-bit ARM SoC devices like the Raspberry Pi 4 or 5 should pay close attention to the transition from ‘arm’ to ‘aarch64’ userspace.

Due to this switch, manual updates through LibreELEC settings won’t show version 12.0 releases on these devices, as there are no matching arm images available. To update, users will need to manually place a LibreELEC 12 file into /storage/.update and reboot.

If you’re streaming content from services like Netflix or Prime Video, you’ll need to delete the Widevine CDN folder (/storage/.kodi/cdm) before using it for the first time. The existing arm libraries are incompatible with aarch64, but the system will download the correct libraries after the folder is removed.

ALSO READ: How to install Kodi 21.2 Omega on Amazon Fire TV Stick (the easy way)

Docker users may find this update easier to handle if they rely on LinuxServer.io add-ons, as the architecture shift will be handled automatically. For those who manually install containers, arm versions must be uninstalled before upgrading, with aarch64-compatible ones installed afterward.

Other updates in LibreELEC 12.0.2 include a bump to Linux kernel version 6.6.71 (6.6.70 for Raspberry Pi 2-5) and various minor fixes. If you’re still on LibreELEC 9.x or earlier, a clean install will be required due to changes introduced in LibreELEC 10.x.

Raspberry Pi users looking for smooth playback of 50/60fps H264 video may need to tweak their config.txt by enabling force_turbo=1 or setting core_freq_min=500 to avoid audio-video sync issues.

ALSO READ: Wine 10.0 uncorks smoother support for running Windows apps on Linux

For x86_64 users, LibreELEC offers both Generic and Generic-Legacy images. The Generic image uses the GBM/V4L2 graphics stack and supports HDR on modern AMD and Intel GPUs. However, Nvidia GPU users should stick with the Generic-Legacy image, which relies on X11 and offers broader compatibility.

Amlogic devices are supported via the AMLGX image, which handles hardware like the S905 and S912 series. While it supports 1080p playback and some 4K capabilities, the experience isn’t as polished as older vendor-specific releases. Users should also be aware of some limitations, like the lack of eMMC installation support and drivers for certain WiFi chips.

Known issues in this release include problems with Allwinner and Rockchip devices, as well as a broken gpiozero on Raspberry Pi that requires manual adjustments for functionality. Users are advised to back up their systems before upgrading, as downgrades are not supported. For those seeking support, the project’s forums are available, and debug logs are essential for resolving technical issues.

As a Linux distribution solely dedicated to running Kodi, LibreELEC 12.0.2 continues to refine the user experience while staying lightweight. Download it here now!