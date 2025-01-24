80 percent of organizations are adopting passkeys but many face challenges with older systems

A new report finds that 80 percent of organizations are using or planning to adopt passkeys, as they offer a significant reduction in risks like phishing and credential stuffing, compared to traditional passwords.

However, the study from Keeper Security also finds that 40 percent of businesses continue to rely on hybrid authentication systems that blend both passwords and passkeys. These hybrid setups are often needed due to the use of legacy systems and specialized applications that have yet to support passkeys.

This need to manage both passwords and passkeys presents a significant challenge for 57 percent of IT leaders, such as concerns over user confusion, integration difficulties and training demands in managing hybrid systems.

"Organizations are navigating a pivotal shift in authentication, balancing the need for modern passkeys with the continued reliance on passwords for many legacy systems," says Darren Guccione, CEO and co-founder of Keeper Security. "Our mission is to provide comprehensive solutions that can manage and secure every type of credential -- from traditional passwords to passkeys and secrets -- all within a zero-trust and zero-knowledge framework. This approach ensures organizations can confidently adapt to the hybrid authentication landscape while maintaining the highest standards of security and usability."

The report also finds that, despite the adoption of passkeys, phishing continues to be a major threat. In fact, 67 percent of enterprises report phishing as a persistent issue in hybrid authentication environments, underscoring the need for comprehensive security measures beyond passkeys alone.

Of organizations adopting passkeys 70 percent are implementing them in phases, prioritizing critical systems first and ensuring operational compatibility with existing password-based systems.

You can find out more on the Keeper site.

Image credit: Tanit Boonruen/Dreamstime.com