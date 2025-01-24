80 percent of organizations are adopting passkeys but many face challenges with older systems

No Comments

A new report finds that 80 percent of organizations are using or planning to adopt passkeys, as they offer a significant reduction in risks like phishing and credential stuffing, compared to traditional passwords.

However, the study from Keeper Security also finds that 40 percent of businesses continue to rely on hybrid authentication systems that blend both passwords and passkeys. These hybrid setups are often needed due to the use of legacy systems and specialized applications that have yet to support passkeys.

This need to manage both passwords and passkeys presents a significant challenge for 57 percent of IT leaders, such as concerns over user confusion, integration difficulties and training demands in managing hybrid systems.

"Organizations are navigating a pivotal shift in authentication, balancing the need for modern passkeys with the continued reliance on passwords for many legacy systems," says Darren Guccione, CEO and co-founder of Keeper Security. "Our mission is to provide comprehensive solutions that can manage and secure every type of credential -- from traditional passwords to passkeys and secrets -- all within a zero-trust and zero-knowledge framework. This approach ensures organizations can confidently adapt to the hybrid authentication landscape while maintaining the highest standards of security and usability."

See also:
All you wanted to know about passkeys but were afraid to ask
Google underlines its commitment to passkeys with new updates
Fastmail now supports passkeys

The report also finds that, despite the adoption of passkeys, phishing continues to be a major threat. In fact, 67 percent of enterprises report phishing as a persistent issue in hybrid authentication environments, underscoring the need for comprehensive security measures beyond passkeys alone.

Of organizations adopting passkeys 70 percent are implementing them in phases, prioritizing critical systems first and ensuring operational compatibility with existing password-based systems.

You can find out more on the Keeper site.

Image credit: Tanit Boonruen/Dreamstime.com

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Best Windows apps this week

80 percent of organizations are adopting passkeys but many face challenges with older systems

Download these free Windows themes before Microsoft closes the download page forever

The rising tide of ransomware and what it means for small and medium-sized businesses [Q&A]

Google launches Identity Check, a new location-based security feature, and completes roll-out of AI-powered theft detection

Vivaldi 7.1 brings privacy-focused features to Windows, Mac, and Linux

Kensington launches security mount for Apple’s M4 Mac mini

Most Commented Stories

New year, new Microsoft OS -- the stunning Windows 25 is everything Windows 12 should be

46 Comments

Optimum 10 Pro is an upgraded version of Windows 10 with next-level performance, privacy and control

29 Comments

Like magic! Transform Windows 11 into the Microsoft OS you've always wanted in just a couple of mouse clicks

20 Comments

Say goodbye to Windows 11 and switch to MX Linux 23.5 for a faster PC

14 Comments

Microsoft says 2025 is the year to ditch Windows 10 and embrace Windows 11

10 Comments

Millions of Windows 10 PCs face security disaster as Microsoft ends support

9 Comments

Sticking with Windows 10? No more Microsoft 365 for you!

8 Comments

The human brain processes data slower than your old dial-up modem

7 Comments

© 1998-2025 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.